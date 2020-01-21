PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Fast start propels Sauk Prairie co-op over Baraboo/Portage

The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys hockey team left no doubt Tuesday night.
Just over one month after needing overtime to earn a home win over Baraboo/Portage, the Eagles went on the road and put the Thunderbirds away in the opening 11 minutes. Sauk Prairie scored five first-period goals to cruise to an 8-4 Badger North Conference win over the T-Birds at Pierce Park in Baraboo.
"We came out flat and got away from what's brought us success — physicality, gritty hard work, and keeping plays simple," Baraboo/Portage head coach David Clark said after the loss.
It took just 1 minute, 19 seconds for the Eagles (11-2-0, 5-2-0 Badger North) to find their mark. They took advantage of a Baraboo/Portage turnover, with Dylan Andrews gaining possession deep in the offensive zone and poking it past goaltender Dane Hinz to give the Eagles a 1-0 advantage.
Baraboo/Portage (9-8-0, 2-4-0) did what it could to fight off the Sauk Prairie barrage, as Hinz made several saves while the T-Birds iced the puck multiple times. The Eagles kept coming, taking a 2-0 lead when Nick Mast assisted Camden Desroches at the 4:10 mark.
Mast scored a goal of his own at the 5:34 on an assist from Riley Jelinek before a T-Birds giveaway in their own zone led to another Mast goal on a Jelinek assist at 7:43. Jelinek later scored unassisted Jelinek scored at 10:51 to open up a 5-0 lead.
The first penalty of the night went against Baraboo/Portage in the closing minutes, but Hinz made a save as the buzzer sounded to keep the T-Birds within 5-0 going into the first intermission.
"Hopefully, we as a group take this as a learning opportunity that we need to come into the game ready for a battle from the drop of the puck," Clark said. "Good teams like Sauk will make you pay if you don't."
You have free articles remaining.
The high-scoring Eagles, who reached the eight-goal mark for the sixth time this season, opened the second period with the first power-play goal of the night. It came from Luke Mast, who took assists from Nick Mast and Jelinek to score 4:40 into the period. Nick Mast finished off his hat trick with another tally at 6:33 off an assist from Jelinek to give the Eagles a 7-0 advantage.
Baraboo/Portage got on the board with 5:55 to play in the second, as George Fitzwilliams and Will Gunnell assisted Oliver Scanlan for a goal that briefly trimmed the deficit to 7-1.
Jelinek and Nick Mast connected again with 1:56 to play, with Mast burying the pick for his fourth goal — and the final goal for Sauk Prairie.
Baraboo/Portage closed the period on a positive note, with Cameron Logan assisting Josh Beale for a goal with 28 seconds to play. The goal ignited a 3-0 run to close the for Baraboo/Portage, as Gunnell assisted Logan 6:17 into the third period and Luna Larson assisted Gunnell with 4:59 remaining.
Goaltender Jordan O'Connor was barely tested in the win, making just nine saves, while the Eagles peppered Hinz, who made 42 stops for the T-Birds.
"I was proud of the guys getting back to being us," Clark said his team's improved play in the second and third periods. "The seniors, led by Cameron Logan, took it one shift at a time trying to win period two and three, and they did that.
"The upperclassmen, they don't give up. I think a lot of teams would have cracked, and they kind of calmed the wheel. They had no give up in their dictionary. They just kept going, which is nice. That's just a sign of leadership."
The Eagles won their fourth straight game to remain firmly in second place in the Badger North, trailing only Waunakee. Sauk Prairie is outscoring opponents 27-6 during its winning streak.
The T-Birds' two-game winning streak came to an end, as they gave up eight goals in a game for the fourth time this season. Baraboo/Portage will try to get back into the win column when it hosts McFarland on Thursday, while the Eagles will welcome Milton on Friday.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.