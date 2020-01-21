PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Fast start propels Sauk Prairie co-op over Baraboo/Portage

The first penalty of the night went against Baraboo/Portage in the closing minutes, but Hinz made a save as the buzzer sounded to keep the T-Birds within 5-0 going into the first intermission.

"Hopefully, we as a group take this as a learning opportunity that we need to come into the game ready for a battle from the drop of the puck," Clark said. "Good teams like Sauk will make you pay if you don't."

The high-scoring Eagles, who reached the eight-goal mark for the sixth time this season, opened the second period with the first power-play goal of the night. It came from Luke Mast, who took assists from Nick Mast and Jelinek to score 4:40 into the period. Nick Mast finished off his hat trick with another tally at 6:33 off an assist from Jelinek to give the Eagles a 7-0 advantage.

Baraboo/Portage got on the board with 5:55 to play in the second, as George Fitzwilliams and Will Gunnell assisted Oliver Scanlan for a goal that briefly trimmed the deficit to 7-1.

Jelinek and Nick Mast connected again with 1:56 to play, with Mast burying the pick for his fourth goal — and the final goal for Sauk Prairie.