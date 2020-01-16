PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Koseor carries Baraboo/Portage over DeForest co-op

WAUNAKEE — Campbell Koseor and the Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team kept putting pucks on net Thursday night.
It eventually paid dividends, as Koseor turned a pair of rebounds into goals to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 Badger North Conference win over the DeForest co-op at The Ice Pond in Waunakee.
Baraboo/Portage (9-7, 2-3 Badger North) controlled possession early on, taking advantage of a DeForest (4-12, 0-6) penalty and sending pucks toward Joseph Brethouwer. The senior goaltender held his own, limiting second chances until the Norskies got their legs under them.
Bryce Jacobsen put DeForest on top, finding the back of the net 8 minutes, 15 seconds into the first period.
The T-Birds kept shooting, including Will Gunnell creating a couple chances from the right wing. Koseor had a shot saved with 1:35 remaining, but the T-Birds finally got their rebound opportunity in the final minute.
A George Fitzwilliams shot was stopped by Brethouwer, but the rebound went right to Koseor, who buried it to tie the game at 1 with 19.6 seconds to play in the first period.
Brethouwer and Baraboo/Portage goalie Dane Hinz stood tall in the second period, with neither team finding the mark despite multiple power-play opportunities. The T-Birds’ best chance came when Gabe Fitzwilliams broke free, while Jacobsen set up a chance in front of the net for the Norskies. The goalies did their job, keeping the game knotted at 1 going into the third period.
The T-Birds were on their heels to start the final period, having to kill off back-to-back power plays in the opening minutes. Hinz kept a clean net, including making a big save on a fastbreak that led to a quick skirmish and another Baraboo/Portage penalty.
DeForest hit the goalpost, but it was Koseor who made the game-winning play. The junior forward hit the right post with a shot, then dove to the ice to put the rebound into the open net to give the T-Birds a 2-1 lead with 7:45 remaining.
Both of the T-Birds’ conference wins have come against the Norskies, as they also notched a 5-3 home win over DeForest on Dec. 12.
The T-Birds are holding opponents to 1.4 goals per game in their nine wins this season.s. They are allowing 5.6 goals per game in their seven losses.
Baraboo/Portage, which was coming off a 2-0 home win over Black River Falls on Jan. 11, will play a non-conference game at D.C. Everest on Saturday.
Baraboo/Portage 1 0 1 — 2
DeForest co-op 1 0 0 — 1
First period: D — Jacobsen, 8:15. BP — Koseor (Ge. Fitzwilliams, Larson), 16:40.4.
Third period: BP — Koseor, 9:15.