PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Koseor carries Baraboo/Portage over DeForest co-op

WAUNAKEE — Campbell Koseor and the Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team kept putting pucks on net Thursday night.

It eventually paid dividends, as Koseor turned a pair of rebounds into goals to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 Badger North Conference win over the DeForest co-op at The Ice Pond in Waunakee.

Baraboo/Portage (9-7, 2-3 Badger North) controlled possession early on, taking advantage of a DeForest (4-12, 0-6) penalty and sending pucks toward Joseph Brethouwer. The senior goaltender held his own, limiting second chances until the Norskies got their legs under them.

Bryce Jacobsen put DeForest on top, finding the back of the net 8 minutes, 15 seconds into the first period.

The T-Birds kept shooting, including Will Gunnell creating a couple chances from the right wing. Koseor had a shot saved with 1:35 remaining, but the T-Birds finally got their rebound opportunity in the final minute.

A George Fitzwilliams shot was stopped by Brethouwer, but the rebound went right to Koseor, who buried it to tie the game at 1 with 19.6 seconds to play in the first period.