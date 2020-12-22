PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Koseor scores twice as Baraboo/Portage beats Waupun

“We kind of had a turnover and Andrew almost stopped it," Clark said of Schaetzl, who made 21 saves. "I thought he did good enough to get the shutout and we played good team defense."

Baraboo/Portage pulled away down the stretch, with Kyle Poole and Carson Zick assisting Fitzwilliams at the 8:25 mark before Koseor assisted Poole at 10:09.

"Kyle Poole didn’t miss a beat," Clark said of the junior forward, who moved up to the first line Tuesday. "He’s a good player, he works hard, he gets physical the right way. He had a nice game and got a lot of pucks on net.

"That was a really nice goal."

The T-Birds created chances throughout the night, but Waupun goalie Tyler Fromolz finished with 41 saves.

"I thought it would be a lot of point shots, a lot of rebounds. And we did get those, but their goalie really recovered well," Clark said. "He’s just a heck of a goalie and we were able to put four away. That’s a credit to the guys really manufacturing opportunities and putting it away. Because that’s tough to do against a high-end goalie.

Baraboo/Portage will get nearly a week off before playing in a four-team tournament in Hartland on Dec. 29.

"Three good teams in Arrowhead, Marquette and Brookfield," said Clark, an Arrowhead alum who is familiar with hockey in the Milwaukee area. "It’s a new group of teams that we’ll see. I think the guys are looking forward to it."