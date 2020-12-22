PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Koseor scores twice as Baraboo/Portage beats Waupun

Campbell Koseor and the Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team are starting to round into form.
Koseor, who got a late start to the hockey season after the Baraboo football team played through mid-November, scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Waupun at Pierce Park Pavilion in Baraboo.
"This whole season, we’ve been doing a little better every game," Baraboo/Portage coach David Clark said after the win. "I thought it was another good step. We played good team defense, speed, communication, everything across the board.
"A lot of these guys started behind the eight ball. They had five practices before we got going. You can tell, they’re starting to get back into the swing of things and starting to gain confidence out there."
It's leading to wins, as the Thunderbirds (3-4) have won three of their last four games after an 0-3 start. Koseor got the T-Birds going Tuesday, scoring a pair of first-period goals.
The first came 2 minutes, 32 seconds into the game, then the senior forward added another at the 14:37 mark to give Baraboo/Portage a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.
"Backdoor, nice pass from Gabe Fitzilliams to Campbell, nice tap in, that line really came through today," Clark said. "They worked hard."
After a scoreless second period, Waupun (1-4) got on the board when Quinn Baley beat Baraboo/Portage goalie Andrew Schaetzl 2:29 into the third.
“We kind of had a turnover and Andrew almost stopped it," Clark said of Schaetzl, who made 21 saves. "I thought he did good enough to get the shutout and we played good team defense."
Baraboo/Portage pulled away down the stretch, with Kyle Poole and Carson Zick assisting Fitzwilliams at the 8:25 mark before Koseor assisted Poole at 10:09.
"Kyle Poole didn’t miss a beat," Clark said of the junior forward, who moved up to the first line Tuesday. "He’s a good player, he works hard, he gets physical the right way. He had a nice game and got a lot of pucks on net.
"That was a really nice goal."
The T-Birds created chances throughout the night, but Waupun goalie Tyler Fromolz finished with 41 saves.
"I thought it would be a lot of point shots, a lot of rebounds. And we did get those, but their goalie really recovered well," Clark said. "He’s just a heck of a goalie and we were able to put four away. That’s a credit to the guys really manufacturing opportunities and putting it away. Because that’s tough to do against a high-end goalie.
Baraboo/Portage will get nearly a week off before playing in a four-team tournament in Hartland on Dec. 29.
"Three good teams in Arrowhead, Marquette and Brookfield," said Clark, an Arrowhead alum who is familiar with hockey in the Milwaukee area. "It’s a new group of teams that we’ll see. I think the guys are looking forward to it."