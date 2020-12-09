PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Mattson earns win No. 300 as Reedsburg co-op splits pair

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team got a taste of the good and the bad last week, splitting a pair of games in three days to fall open the season at 2-1-0.
The Cheavers topped Wisconsin Rapids, on Dec. 3 for coach Neil Mattson’s 300th career win, only to be shutout two days later against reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 6-0.
RWD made the most of its power plays against the Red Raiders as the Cheavers converted on two of their four extra-man opportunities. The trio of juniors Ty Thompson and Trevor Slaght, and senior Danny Ely accounted for both tallies in the win, with Ely nabbing the game winner but not without a push from the Red Raiders.
Wisconsin Rapids evened things just over a minute into the second period with a power play goal of its own, thanks to a four-minute double minor by RWD’s Logan DeMars in the final minutes of the first period. The two teams finished out the rest of the middle stanza scoreless before Ely fired home a Thompson pass at 4:06 of the third for the lead and the Cheavers’ defense buckled down from there.
Thompson scored the opening tally at 8:44 in the first on assists from Slaght and Ely, while junior goalie Cooper Oakes made 20 saves in the win.
RWD’s offense wasn’t as successful against St. Mary’s Springs as the Cheavers mustered just six shots on goal. Conversely, the Ledgers peppered Oakes with 40 shots on net and struck first for two goals in the first period.
Brady Welsch and Noah Pickart scored just 2:01 apart for the 2-0 lead at the first intermission, before Dayne Deanovich added another tally in the first five minutes of the second for a 3-0 cushion. The Ledgers ultimately doubled their lead with three more tallies in the third, including another tally from Welsh, to finish things off.
Deanovich and Pickart each added an assist, while Connor McLaughlin and Calvin Grass each had two helpers apiece.
RWD was scheduled to host Sauk Prairie on Tuesday; however, the game was forced to be postponed to a later date. That doesn’t mean the Cheavers are off the rest of the week as they will host Beaver Dam on Friday, as the Golden Beavers are coming off their first win of the season over Mequon Homestead, 4-1, on Tuesday.
