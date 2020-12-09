PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Mattson earns win No. 300 as Reedsburg co-op splits pair

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team got a taste of the good and the bad last week, splitting a pair of games in three days to fall open the season at 2-1-0.

The Cheavers topped Wisconsin Rapids, on Dec. 3 for coach Neil Mattson’s 300th career win, only to be shutout two days later against reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, 6-0.

RWD made the most of its power plays against the Red Raiders as the Cheavers converted on two of their four extra-man opportunities. The trio of juniors Ty Thompson and Trevor Slaght, and senior Danny Ely accounted for both tallies in the win, with Ely nabbing the game winner but not without a push from the Red Raiders.

Wisconsin Rapids evened things just over a minute into the second period with a power play goal of its own, thanks to a four-minute double minor by RWD’s Logan DeMars in the final minutes of the first period. The two teams finished out the rest of the middle stanza scoreless before Ely fired home a Thompson pass at 4:06 of the third for the lead and the Cheavers’ defense buckled down from there.

Thompson scored the opening tally at 8:44 in the first on assists from Slaght and Ely, while junior goalie Cooper Oakes made 20 saves in the win.