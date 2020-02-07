PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg co-op handles Baraboo/Portage in overtime

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team came up a couple bounces short in Friday’s rivalry game at Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston.
The Thunderbirds suffered a 2-1 overtime loss at Wisconsin Dells Arena to fall to 3-5-1 in Badger North Conference game this season.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston (9-12-1, 4-5-0 Badger North) swept the season series with Baraboo/Portage (11-11-1, 3-5-1), also claiming a 3-0 win at Baraboo on Jan. 7.
The Cheavers won their second straight game, rebounding from a three-game losing streak to pass Baraboo/Portage for fourth place in the Badger North.
Both teams have one conference game remaining. Baraboo/Portage will visit Beaver Dam on Feb. 11. The T-Birds and Golden Beavers played to a 3-3 tie on Jan. 28.
The Reedsburg co-op will play a non-conference game at Stoughton on Saturday before closing out its Badger North schedule at Waunakee on Tuesday. The Cheavers suffered a 3-2 home loss to Waunakee on Jan. 10.
