PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg co-op turns shorthanded opportunities into win in Baraboo

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston prep boys hockey team came out with intention Tuesday night.

Baraboo/Portage goalie Dane Hinz held off an early onslaught, but the Cheavers stood out on the penalty kill and eventually found their mark to notch a 3-0 Badger North Conference win at Pierce Park in Baraboo.

The Cheavers (5-7-1, 2-2 Badger North) had their foot on the gas pedal from the opening faceoff. Clayton Pfaff got a good look at net in the first minute, then Danny Ely got loose for a one-on-one with Hinz, and Nick Horzewski got a shot off in an opening rush that was played almost entirely in front of the Baraboo/Portage goal. But Hinz stopped them all, keeping the game scoreless until the Thunderbirds (7-7, 1-3) found their footing.

Baraboo/Portage got their first shot, which was saved by Reedsburg sophomore Cooper Oakes, off at about 3 minute, 30 seconds into the game. The play started to even out, as both teams created scoring on chances and went on power plays.