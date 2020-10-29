PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo battles but can't escape halftime hole in 4-3 loss to Wausau West

Lang lauded the effort especially after the four-goal outburst from the Warriors.

“They were much more organized, were able to sort things out and having those goal-line clearances, two separate times, you have to do whatever you have to do to keep things at bay,” he said.

It was a welcomed change from the first half after the T-Birds gave up a pair of tallies in the opening 25-plus minutes to trail 2-0. Johan Lopez changed things just after the half-hour mark of the first half as he deflected in a low-driven cross from sophomore Ronaldo Lopez at 30:53 to cut the lead in half, but the Warriors got the last laugh.

Junior Gael Medina, who scored two goals, and senior Nick Raasch each tickled the twine in the final five minutes to swing momentum squarely against the T-Birds, going into halftime. Raasch struck first as he made the most of a free kick just on the outskirts of the 18-yard box.

The Warriors’ leading scorer padded his total on the year, curling a shot over the Baraboo wall and past a diving Huffaker for a 3-1 lead with 41 minutes, 7 seconds played in the first half.