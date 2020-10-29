PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo battles but can't escape halftime hole in 4-3 loss to Wausau West

WAUSAU — Like the story of Icarus and his wax wings, the Baraboo boys soccer team has flown close the sun numerous times this season, escaping a number of deficits.
After posting plenty of comeback wins, including last Saturday’s regional final victory over Wisconsin Rapids, the Thunderbirds were finally burned Thursday night. A pair of late first-half goals put third-seeded Baraboo in a three-goal halftime deficit that proved to be too much in a season-ending 4-3 loss to Wausau West in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.
Sophomore Johan Lopez scored a pair of goals and junior goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made 16 saves in the season-ending loss for the T-Birds in the first sectional appearance of the program's existance.
“I’m just really proud of how we came back in this game. That’s kind of been a theme all season, that we go down a goal and then we say ‘Okay, let’s really turn it on,’” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said.
“First half we gave away some cheap fouls, we weren’t on our toes at all times and it took us a while to really get into the mix of things. The second half (though), we made those adjustments, came out strong and got those two quick goals. It made a really interesting game the rest of the time, but unfortunately we weren’t able to get that equalizer.”
Baraboo had little time to waste to get back into the game after going into halftime down 4-1. The T-Birds (13-3-1) made sure to work quick as they scored a pair of goals in the opening 15-plus minutes of the second half to claw within a goal.
Lopez got things started as he snuck a shot past Wausau West goalkeeper Luke Vandenberg with 57 minutes, 59 seconds played to inch within 4-2. The T-Birds seized on the momentum as freshman Michael Barahona quickly added a third with a wonder goal of his own.
After Luke Stelling cut off a goal kick near midfield, the senior defender connected on a ball over the top to Barahona. The speedy freshman did the rest as he put a left-footed chip shot from the left edge of the 18-yard box into the upper right corner at 60:09 to cut the lead to 4-3.
“That’s what we talked about at halftime, that if we wanted to get back in the game, it had to be quick, and they listed, which is good,” Lang said.
Baraboo couldn't pierce the Warriors' defense in the final 30 minutes to find the equalizer.
Senior Hunter Bielicki had a great chance in the waning minutes as Barahona delivered a juicy cross into the box but Vandenberg, who made seven saves, snared the tantalizing ball and Wausau West (12-0-0) saw out the remaining time.
Support Local Journalism
“We had some other opportunities where we just couldn’t connect, but that’s just soccer and it was a great game overall,” Lang said.
It was a spirited second half from both teams, especially the T-Birds defense as Baraboo pitched a scoreless 45 minutes, but not without some close calls. Junior Levi Klein and freshman Noah Bullock each made goal-line clearances while Huffaker came up with a number of stops and run-altering slides.
Lang lauded the effort especially after the four-goal outburst from the Warriors.
“They were much more organized, were able to sort things out and having those goal-line clearances, two separate times, you have to do whatever you have to do to keep things at bay,” he said.
It was a welcomed change from the first half after the T-Birds gave up a pair of tallies in the opening 25-plus minutes to trail 2-0. Johan Lopez changed things just after the half-hour mark of the first half as he deflected in a low-driven cross from sophomore Ronaldo Lopez at 30:53 to cut the lead in half, but the Warriors got the last laugh.
Junior Gael Medina, who scored two goals, and senior Nick Raasch each tickled the twine in the final five minutes to swing momentum squarely against the T-Birds, going into halftime. Raasch struck first as he made the most of a free kick just on the outskirts of the 18-yard box.
The Warriors’ leading scorer padded his total on the year, curling a shot over the Baraboo wall and past a diving Huffaker for a 3-1 lead with 41 minutes, 7 seconds played in the first half.
“It was just not being on our toes and not reaching and containing, and unfortunately that’s when fouls can happen and they capitalized,” Lang said of the costly set piece. “No. 21 is a phenomenal player and I had a bad feeling when they got that free kick right at the top of the box. … Zach made a great effort towards it, but when it’s that close, it’s very difficult to save.”
After finding the back of the net for the 13th time, Raasch turned provider as he played in Medina on a give-and-go just minutes later. Medina kept the ball in play along the near sideline, then slipped past Baraboo freshman Noah Bullock. From there, he found Raasch and took a prompt return pass into the 18-yard box where he slotted it past Huffaker for a 13th tally of his own at 43:38.
Compounding the T-Birds difficult first half was a fluid Warriors backline, anchored by senior Tim DeLoye and junior Curtis Tinjum. DeLoye cleared a number of Baraboo long balls in the first half, while Tinjum helped divert the usually elusive T-Birds forwards.
“We looked to play more connecting passes instead of going long and being less direct, and that helped, but they were very organized throughout the game,” Lang said. “Hats off to them because they had their plan; they could possess the ball very well and just found those short connecting passes in the midfield.”
While it’s a bittersweet close the 2020 campaign, the T-Birds don’t have anything to hang their heads about. Other than Thursday night, only Wisconsin Rapids had played within a goal of the unbeaten Warriors, and with only Bielicki, Stelling and senior Matthew Garcia-Martin graduating, Baraboo returns the rest of its varsity line-up.
“I think we’ve laid the foundation so now we can just keep building upon it, and I think there are a lot of exciting years for us to come,” Lang said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!