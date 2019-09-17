The Baraboo High School boys soccer team spent Tuesday night doing something it hasn’t done in nine years — beating DeForest.
It took a complete match to do it, as the high-scoring Thunderbirds also notched their second shutout of the season in a 3-0 Badger North Conference win over the Norskies at Baraboo High School.
“I did feel that we played a full 90-minute match and were on the same page offensively and defensively,” Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said after his T-Birds improved to 6-2-1 overall, including 1-0-1 in Badger North play. “We stuck to our tactics and played intelligent, unselfish soccer.”
The T-Birds (6-2-1 entering, 1-0-1 Badger North) beat the Norskies (3-3, 1-1) for the first time since recording a 5-0 home win over DeForest on Sept. 21, 2010. Since then, Baraboo had a 0-2-6 record against DeForest, including a 2-1 loss last season.
“This display of teamwork shows we can compete with anyone we match up against,” Lang said of the T-Birds, who also played Badger North contender Sauk Prairie to a 2-2 tie Sept. 10.
Baraboo’s flip from a defensive-minded program to a dynamic offensive team has led to 46 goals through the first nine games of the season, a huge improvement for a team that averaged 1.7 goals per game on the way to compiling an 8-10-1 record in 2018.
The offensive firepower was on display early Tuesday. It took a pair of first-year Baraboo players — Hunter Bielicki and Johan Lopez — to get it going. Lopez set up the first goal of the night, getting free on the right side of the field and sending a cross to Bielicki. The junior forward got behind the DeForest defense, settled the ball with a touch and put it in the back of the net to give Baraboo a 1-0 lead 7 minutes, 28 seconds into the first half.
Baraboo goalkeeper Will Gunnell kept the lead intact, including making a diving save in the 10th minute, until the T-Birds struck again. Bielicki made the pass this time, finding Lopez running free for an 11th-minute goal that gave the T-Birds a 2-0 advantage.
The T-Birds kept the pressure on, as Oliver Scanlan’s shot was saved in the 14th minute and Ronaldo Lopez’s was saved in the 25th.
Baraboo finished the half with 10 shots, including seven shots on goal, and a 2-0 lead.
It didn’t take long to add on in the second half. The T-Birds earned a corner kick just three minutes into the half, then put the game away with an insurance goal in the 55th minute. Bielicki scored his second goal of the night, taking an assist from Ronaldo Lopez and scoring at the 54:22 mark to cap off the win.
The T-Birds, who are outscoring opponents 46-15 this season, will compete in Saturday’s quadrangular in Lodi.
DeForest 0 0 — 0
Baraboo 2 1 — 3
First half: Bielicki (J. Lopez), 7:28. J. Lopez (Bielicki), 10:35. Second half: Bielicki (R. Lopez), 54:22.
