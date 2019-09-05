The Baraboo High School boys soccer team faced its toughest test of the early season Thursday night.
The Thunderbirds were shut out for the second straight game in a 5-0 non-conference loss at Madison East.
"Their deep runs from the midfield gave us trouble in the first half, but we made made adjustments in the second half that made it more difficult for them to play through balls into their forwards," Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. "There is a lot of talent on that team, so I'm proud of the guys' work ethic throughout the majority of the match."
Madison East scored a pair of first-half goals, then pulled away with three in the second half. The Purgolders finished with 11 shots on goal, while the T-Birds tallied two. Will Gunnell made six saves for Baraboo.
"Will also had some huge saves that kept us in the game," Lang said of the senior goalkeeper.
The T-Birds, who suffered a 3-0 loss at Madison La Follette on Tuesday, fell to 3-2 on the season. They will open Badger North Conference play when they host Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
"We're learning every match," Lang said. "We'll be ready for Sauk on Tuesday."
