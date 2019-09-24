POYNETTE — After consecutive shutout losses to open the month of September, the Baraboo prep boys soccer team has been red hot.
The Thunderbirds couldn’t be put out Tuesday night as they cruised to a convincing 7-0 win over rival Portage/Poynette in a Badger North Conference game at Poynette High School. Senior Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik scored a pair of goals and an assist to lead the way for Baraboo in its sixth consecutive win.
The T-Birds (9-2-1, 2-0-1 Badger North) had their foot on the gas from the opening whistle and were rewarded for the immediate pressure early on. Baraboo got the ball deep in the United half as freshman Ronaldo Lopez drove into the 18-yard box and was cut out by Portage/Poynette sophomore Mitchell Butson for a penalty kick.
Fernandez-Hydzik proceeded to take the spot kick and coolly fired past United goalkeeper Garrett Lynch for a 1-0 lead just 5 minutes, 13 seconds played into the game. Baraboo continued to ramp up the intensity, and while Portage/Poynette was able to hold briefly, the T-Birds eventually broke the United defense for a pair of goals within 2 minutes of each other.
Freshman Johan Lopez doubled the Baraboo lead at 27:31 on an assist from Jack Hyland. The senior defender charged up to force a Portage/Poynette turnover in the midfield before booting a through ball that Lopez ran up to and the forward did the rest, firing into the bottom left corner for a 2-0 advantage.
Minutes later, Ronaldo Lopez got on the score sheet off an assist from junior Hunter Bielicki. After taking a pass from Bielicki, Lopez drove on the edge of the 18-yard box before shaking off a defender and slotting a shot past Lynch to make it 3-0 at 29:31.
“When you get those two quick goals, it really takes the wind out of their sails,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said.
Baraboo kept pushing for more before the break but settled for a 3-0 halftime lead. Out of the break, the T-Birds’ persistence paid off as they tacked on another goal just 1:35 into the second half as Ronaldo Lopez fired home a pass from Fernandez-Hydzik at 46:35 for a 4-0 lead.
Johan Lopen then extended the lead to 5-0 at 57:29 as he slotted home an easy empty-net goal after Lynch charged out. Fernandez-Hydzik tallied his second to make it 6-0 at 66:47. With time winding down, senior Keaton Thomte finished off the scoring as he put home a pass from senior Will Jurvelin in the 86th minute to extend the advantage to 7-0.
While the win was secured early in the first half, Portage/Poynette battled throughout, forcing the T-Birds to make some changes.
“Sometimes I thought we forced it a bit, but we were able to make adjustments at capitalize,” Lang said.
Baraboo will look to stretch its unbeaten streak when it travels to Badger North leader Mt. Horeb on Oct. 1.
BARABOO 7, PORTAGE/POYNETTE 0
Baraboo 3 4 — 7
Portage/Poynette 0 0 — 0
First half: Bar — Frenandez-Hydzik, 5:13 (pk); J. Lopez (Hyland), 27:31; R. Lopez (Bielicki), 29:31.
Second half: Bar — R. Lopez (Fernandez-Hydzik), 46:35; J. Lopez, 57:29; Fernandez-Hydzik, 66:47; Thomte (Jurvelin), 86:00.
Saves — Bar (Gunnell) 3; PP (Lynch) 15.
