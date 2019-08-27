It took just one game for the Baraboo prep boys soccer team to show off its new firepower.
The host Thunderbirds did so emphatically, scoring five first-half goals on the way to a 7-1 season-opening non-conference win over Watertown.
“We combined well, we finished our opportunities and we ultimately played unselfishly, which allowed us to create so many opportunities,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. “Right from the very beginning, you could see the team chemistry developing. ... There’s a lot of talent, but they showed they can play together as a team.
“They’re fun to watch. ... They really are. You can tell they have fun out there and I think it’s going to be a fun season.”
The seven-goal night was a welcome sight for a Baraboo team that struggled to find the back of the net last year, averaging just 1.7 goals per game on the way to compiling an 8-10-1 record.
The T-Birds hit the three-goal mark just four times last season. It took them less than 25 minutes to reach that mark in 2019.
The first two goals came from a familiar source. Senior Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik, a three-time All-Badger North Conference honoree, got the T-Birds on the board 7 minutes, 38 seconds into the first half. Junior Hunter Bielicki sent a corner kick to the back of the box, where Fernandez-Hydzik ran onto it, burying it into the lower left corner to give Baraboo a 1-0 lead.
Freshman Johan Lopez gave Fernandez-Hydzik another chance when he drew a foul in the penalty box at the 21:11 mark. Fernandez-Hydzik converted the penalty kick to give the T-Birds a 2-0 lead.
The T-Birds, who created scoring chances throughout the first half, broke the game open from there. Freshman Ronaldo Lopez scored his first prep goal in the 25th minute, scoring from long range with the outside of his foot.
Johan Lopez scored his first goal 10 minutes later, converting a free kick to give Baraboo a 4-0 advantage. Bielicki, who transferred to Baraboo from Ohio prior to this season, scored his first goal as a T-Bird at 42:02, taking an assist from Fernandez-Hydzik to give Baraboo a 5-0 halftime lead.
“Hunter Bielicki, he showed his attack mindset right from the beginning of the game,” Lang said. “And the Lopez twins did a great job in their first game.”
Through 45 minutes of play, an attacking Baraboo team tallied nine shots and three corner kicks while holding Watertown to two shots.
The T-Birds laid off a bit in the second half, while Watertown goalie Eli Piasecki also thwarted a couple scoring chances.
Baraboo broke through again at the 67:43 mark, as Chase Olson assisted Trace Holder to give Baraboo a 6-0 lead. On the other end of the field, Baraboo senior goalie Will Gunnell nearly posted his first shutout of the season, something the T-Birds did four times in 2018. But Watertown broke through when Liam McCloskey assisted Dylan Geske in the 87th minute.
“They were communicating really well from the back, and that kept them organized,” Lang said of the defensive effort. “We really just need to make sure we play 90 minutes instead of letting up those last five minutes or so.”
The T-Birds had one more goal in them, as senior Ryan Lawrence scored in the final minute to cap the 7-1 win.
Baraboo will stay home for Friday’s non-conference game against Mauston.
Baraboo 5 2 — 7
Watertown 0 1 — 1
First half: Fernandez-Hydzik (Bielicki), 7:38; Fernandez-Hydzik, pk, 21:11; Ronaldo Lopez, 24:31; Johan Lopez, 34:54; Bielicki (Fernandez-Hydzik), 42:02.
Second half: B — Olson (Holder), 67:43; W — Geske (McCloskey), 86:05. B — Lawrence, 89:16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)