The Baraboo prep boys soccer team finished fourth in the Badger North Conference after Friday's 1-0 loss at Waunakee.
The Thunderbirds gave up a 10th-minute goal to Charlie Fisher, then Waunakee posted a shut out to jump Baraboo in the Badger North standings.
"Great game, played hard, supported one another, and we had our fair share of scoring opportunities," Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said after the loss. "We got scored on from miscommunication, and I'm confident we'll learn from that heading into the postseason."
The T-Birds (12-4-1, 4-2-1 Badger North) were shut out for the fourth time this season, as they were outscored 13-0 in their four regular-season losses.
The fourth-seeded T-Birds will open the WIAA Division 2 tournament with an Oct. 22 home game against 13th-seeded Portage/Poynette. Baraboo earned a 7-0 road win over Portage/Poynette on Sept. 24.
“I know these guys will be up for it, and we’ve got a pretty good shot at finishing second or third (in conference),” Lang said after Tuesday's win over Beaver Dam. “It’s been a great season so far, and I know we’ll keep it going. The guys are already excited for the playoffs.”
