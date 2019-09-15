The Baraboo High School boys soccer team rolled to two wins at the Woodside Invitational over the weekend.
The Thunderbirds claimed a 6-2 win over Wisconsin Lutheran on Friday at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells, then followed it up with Saturday's 7-1 win over Wrightstown.
Baraboo briefly trailed Friday, as Titus Kostrzewa scored early to get Wisconsin Lutheran on the board.
Baraboo freshman Johan Lopez tied it up, then Dillan Guerra scored to give the T-Birds their first lead of the night.
Wisconsin Lutheran's Chase Brensinger answered to tie the game at 2. The T-Birds closed the game with four unanswered goals, starting when Hunter Bielicki and Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik scored to close out the first half.
Ryan Lawrence and Fernandez-Hydzik added second-half goals as the T-Birds pulled away.
On Saturday, Johan Lopez notched a hat-trick to lead the T-Birds to a rout of Wrightstown.
Baraboo goalkeeper Will Gunnell made five saves on the weekend, three against Wisconsin Dells and two against Wrightstown.
The T-Birds (5-2-1) will return to Badger North Conference play by hosting DeForest on Tuesday. Baraboo is 0-0-1 in conference play, tying Sauk Prairie on Sept. 10.
