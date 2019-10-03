The Baraboo boys soccer team's high-scoring attack never really got on track Thursday night.
The host Thunderbirds' defense picked up the slack, posting their fifth straight shutout in Baraboo's 2-0 home win over Stoughton in a Badger Conference crossover game at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.
"We played really well, especially the first half," Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said after his team won its seventh straight game. "Offensively, it wasn't really our night, but the defense was really big and played really well."
The T-Birds (10-2-1) played most of the night with a lead. Hunter Bielicki gave it to them, taking a pass from Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik and putting it in the back of the net to give Baraboo a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute.
Baraboo quickly added on, as freshman Ronaldo Lopez scored an unassisted 24th-minute goal from long range to give the T-Birds a 2-0 advantage.
"It was just a beautiful 30-yarder, upper-90 finish," Lang said of Lopez's strike.
Will Gunnell and the Baraboo defense did the rest to shut out a Stoughton (5-5-1) team that dropped to .500 on the year. Gunnell finished with seven saves on the night, tallying his sixth shutout of the season.
Baraboo hasn't allowed a goal since recording a 7-1 win over Wrightstown on Sept. 14. The T-Birds have outscored their opponents 19-0 since. Baraboo is scoring 4.7 goals per game this season, and has scored at least two goals in 11 of 13 games, with the exception of back-to-back shutout losses at Madison La Follette and Madison East in the first week of September.
The T-Birds, who had Tuesday's game at Badger North Conference-leading Mount Horeb postponed until Oct. 10 due to weather, will return to conference play with Tuesday's game at Reedsburg. Baraboo and Sauk Prairie are currently tied for second in the Badger North at 2-0-1, trailing only Mount Horeb (3-0).
"We can't get complacent or overconfident, because we're coming up on some big games here," Lang said. "It's a very important time in our season. We're just trying to stick with our principles."
