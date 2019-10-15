The Baraboo prep boys soccer team played with a one-man disadvantage for two-thirds of Tuesday’s Badger North Conference game against Beaver Dam.
It didn’t matter.
The Thunderbirds gave up a goal less than two minutes after receiving a yellow card, but they quickly adjusted to earn a 2-1 home win over the Golden Beavers on Senior Night at Baraboo High School.
“It shows the resolve that we have, and how hard we can fight,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. “Even in the face of pure adversity, we got the job done. Being down a goal, being down a player for 60 minutes... the guys showed how resilient we are.
“That was the theme a couple years ago when these guys were freshmen or sophomores. They showed it tonight.”
The teams went toe-to-toe while they were both at full strength early on. Beaver Dam’s Nathan Jansen created early pressure with his speed, while Bradon Franke had a seventh-minute shot saved by Baraboo goalkeeper Will Gunnell.
The T-Birds (12-3-1, 4-1-1 Badger North) struggled to hold their typical possession, but they still created a number of chances, including when Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik started a break that led to Johan Lopez hitting the crossbar in the 19th minute.
The game shifted when Jansen earned a penalty at the 29:47 mark. Baraboo senior Aaron Swenson drew a yellow card on the play, leaving the T-Birds with 10 men for the final 60:13 of the game.
Beaver Dam (9-8, 1-5) immediately took advantage. It came on another free kick, which Jansen curled into the right netting to give the Golden Beavers a 1-0 lead at the 31:28 mark.
You have free articles remaining.
Garret Pasewald kept that lead intact in the 40th minute. The senior defender was the last line of defense after goalkeeper Dalton Jones came off his line. Pasewald deflected the Baraboo shot wide to briefly maintain the lead.
Baraboo struck at 41:15, as Hunter Bielicki assisted Ronaldo Lopez for a goal that tied the game going into halftime.
The T-Birds came inches away from taking their first lead of the night in the 48th minute. Freshman forward Johan Lopez hit the left and right goal post, but bounced back into the field of play to keep the game knotted at 1.
The defenses won until the 72:23 mark, as an own goal gave Baraboo a 2-1 lead.
“I thought we controlled the ball the whole game despite being down a player,” Lang said. “I thought we had the best chances, we could have had two or three more. It shows you how special this team is.”
The T-Birds held on down the stretch, including a Gunnell save in the 76th minute. The final play of the night was an unsuccessful Beaver Dam corner kick that kept Baraboo alive for a top-three finish in the Badger North.
The T-Birds had an eight-game winning streak ended with an Oct. 10 loss at Mount Horeb.
Baraboo will close out the regular season Friday at Waunakee before the fourth-seeded T-Birds open the WIAA Division 2 tournament with an Oct. 8 home game against 13th-seeded Portage/Poynette. Baraboo earned a 7-0 road win over Portage/Poynette on Sept. 24.
“I know these guys will be up for it, and we’ve got a pretty good shot at finishing second or third (in conference),” Lang said. “It’s been a great season so far, and I know we’ll keep it going. The guys are already excited for the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)