The Baraboo prep boys soccer team has won its first two games of 2019 emphatically.
The Thunderbirds notched a 14-0 home win over Mauston on Friday afternoon, three days after opening the season with a 7-1 home win over Watertown.
The free-flowing Baraboo offense scored 10 first-half goals Friday. It took the T-Birds 12 games to score 21 goals last year, when they finished the 2018 season with 33 goals scored and an 8-10-1 record.
The T-Birds notched their first shutout of the season, something they did four times last year.
Baraboo will look to improve to 3-0 when it hosts West Bend East on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)