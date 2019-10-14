The Sauk Prairie and Baraboo prep boys soccer teams are in position to meet in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Sauk Prairie (13-2-1, 3-0-1 Badger North) and Baraboo (11-3-1, 3-1-1) are seeded fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Elkhorn sectional.
Sauk Prairie will open regional play at 13th-seeded Westosha Central (2-16-1, 2-5-0 Southern Lakes) on Oct. 22, while Baraboo will take on 12th-seeded Portage/Poynette (6-9-1, 0-5-0 Badger North) the same day.
The Eagles haven't played Westosha Central this season, while Baraboo earned a 7-0 road win over Portage/Poynette on Sept. 24.
If both teams win, they will square off in the Oct. 26 regional final. The T-Birds and Eagles played to a 2-2 tie Sept. 10 in Baraboo.
Baraboo had an eight-game winning streak ended with Thursday's 4-0 loss at Badger North-leading Mount Horeb. Sauk Prairie is on a seven-game winning streak since a 4-1 loss to Appleton West on Sept. 21.
At the top of the bracket, top-seeded Elkhorn will host No. 16 Wilmot Union, No. 2 Oregon will host No. 15 Reedsburg, and No. 3 Monona Grove will host No. 13 Burlington.
