The Baraboo High School boys soccer team dropped its first game of the season Tuesday.
The Thunderbirds' offensive attack was slowed down for the first time this season in a 3-0 non-conference loss at Madison La Follette.
"Hard-fought game, just had some lapses in concentration and found it difficult putting it together offensively," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said after the loss.
The T-Birds fell to 3-1 on the season as they were tested on both sides of the ball Tuesday. Baraboo had averaged 9.3 goals per game in its 3-0 start, while giving up just 0.6 goals per game on the way to wins over Watertown, Mauston and West Bend East.
The La Follette game didn't go as smoothly for the T-Birds, who fell behind for the first time this season when they gave up a goal 20 minutes, 38 seconds into the first half.
La Follette pulled away after the break, scoring in the 58th minute and 83rd minute to claim the 3-0 win.
The T-Birds will look to bounce back when they visit Madison East Thursday at Breese Stevens Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)