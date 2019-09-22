The Baraboo High School boys soccer team won its first title of the 2019 season Saturday.
The Thunderbirds shut out a pair of opponents to win the Lodi Quadrangular, earning a 2-0 win over Fort Atkinson before securing the championship with a 5-0 win over Lodi.
The T-Birds left no doubt in the championship game, scoring four first-half goals to take a commanding lead. Dillan Guerra got the first, then Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik scored a pair and Hunter Bielicki found the back of the net in the final minute to give Baraboo a 4-0 halftime lead.
Fernandez-Hydzik scored the lone second-half goal, while goalkeeper Will Gunnell and the Baraboo defense notched their fourth shutout this season. The T-Birds have recorded three straight shutouts, also blanking DeForest in a 3-0 home win over the Norskies Sept. 17.
The T-Birds improved to 8-2-1 in a season in which they are scoring 4.8 goals per game and holding opponents to 1.4 goals per game. Baraboo, which is 1-0-1 in the Badger North Conference, will continue conference play Tuesday against Poynette/Portage at Poynette High School.
