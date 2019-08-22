The Baraboo High School boys soccer team is looking to treat fans to a different experience this fall.
The Thunderbirds are going on the offensive, as a veteran squad that is adding a shot of talent that has them expecting to find the back of the net more often. It's a different approach for a Baraboo team that scored just 1.7 goals per game on the way to going 8-10-1 overall, including 2-4-1 in the Badger North Conference, in 2018.
The attack never found consistency last year. The T-Birds didn't score in their final four games, including a 3-0 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal loss at Milton. That's not going to happen this year, according to second-year head coach Tyler Lang.
"I think this year we'll be more attacking and possession-minded," Lang said. "There's a lot of talent coming through."
Some of that talent comes in the form of underclassmen, but the T-Birds are also the beneficiaries of a pair of out-of-state transfers — junior Hunter Bielicki from Ohio, and sophomore Trace Holder from Indiana.
"You can tell both of them have been playing a long time," Lang said Wednesday of what he's seen from the newcomers through the first two days of practice. "Both are more offensive-minded and will give us more options and allow us to play differently."
They will also provide targets for Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik, the team's leading scorer in 2016 and 2018. The senior is a three-time All-Badger North Conference selection, including a second-team pick in 2017, and a staple in the Baraboo attack. In his fourth year as a starter, Fernandez-Hydzik will look to become an even more disruptive force in the midfield.
"I'm looking for him to be that maestro... that playmaker... and, ultimately, to be a goal scorer," Lang said of Fernandez-Hydzik, the team's lone returning all-conference player after the graduation of Joe Stout and Brady Mackinnon. "He has unbelievable talent and potential, and we hope to unlock it even more.
"He's calm and collected on the ball, and he has amazing dribbling ability. He can take on two or three guys at once and make them look silly. But there's also a time and place for that and we're going to be looking for him to spread the ball around and be a playmaker."
Fernandez-Hydzik isn't the only returning threat for Baraboo. Dillan Guerra is also entering his fourth year on the varsity, having spent time in the midfield and at forward.
"Dillan has been working in the weight room," Lang said. "He's always been one of our hardest workers on the field. ... And as one of the seniors, I think he's going to take that leadership role well."
Fernandez-Hydzik and Guerra are part of a deep group of seniors that also includes Max Koenig, Chase Olson, Jack Hyland, Aaron Swenson, Will Jurvelin, Augustus Sorci, Ryan Lawrence and goalie Will Gunnell.
"I'm looking for them to step up," Lang said of the senior class. "Even if a senior isn't a captain, I'm just looking for that leadership, especially with the new guys coming into the program."
Gunnell is a returning captain, having posted five shutouts last year while allowing 2.0 goals per game. The defense is largely returning from last year, as many players earned playing time after the graduation of 17 seniors in 2017.
The T-Birds are going to get a good look at their roster at Saturday's scrimmage in Racine, which includes a matchup with WIAA Division 2 state runner-up New Berlin Eisenhower.
"It's a tough challenge right off the bat," Lang said. "I think it'll be good to see where we're at.
"You can tell they're already clicking and developing that team chemistry."
Baraboo's first three regular-season games will be at home, starting with Watertown on Tuesday. The Thunderbirds will play five non-conference games before the Badger North schedule opens at home against Sauk Prairie Sept. 10.
"There's definitely a lot of competition in conference," said Lang, whose team placed sixth out of eight Badger North teams last year. "I think if we can click together, we can make a run. .... I don't think it'd be out of the question to make it deep into the playoffs."
