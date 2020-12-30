PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo finishes in the middle of home triangular

The Baraboo prep boys swim team has taken the competition up a notch to close out December.

A week after splitting a triple dual with Madison Edgewood and Watertown, the Thunderbirds returned to Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo for a triangular. They finished in the middle of the pack, scoring 89 points to place second between Waunakee (165) and Holmen (28).

Baraboo's lone victory — and the only one of the 11 events that didn't go Waunakee's way — was the 200-yard freestyle relay. That's where Baraboo's Isaac Brewer, Seth Hittman, Mitchell Hamm and Jacob Laux teamed up to win in 1 minute, 37.10 seconds, beating out Waunakee (1:39.23) by more than 2 seconds.

Laux, a senior, and Hittman, a junior, had nice individual days. Laux placed second in the 100 butterfly (:54.30) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.54), while Hittman took second in the 100 freestyle (:54.68) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:01.89).

Baraboo also got individual top-three finishes from Max Statz in the 500 freestyle (second, 5:57.54), Brewer in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:11.84), and Ryan Reuter in the 200 individual medley (third, 2:23.17) and 100 backstroke (third, 1:00.70).

The T-Birds will return to dual-meet competition Tuesday at Janesville Parker.