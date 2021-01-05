PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo outlasts Janesville Parker to improve to 4-0 in duals

The Baraboo prep boys swim team improved to 4-0 in dual meets with Tuesday's 85-75 road win over Janesville Parker.

The visiting Thunderbirds won two of the three relay events. Isaac Brewer, Seth Hittman, Mitchell Hamm and Jacob Laux won the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 39.94 seconds, while Hittman, Nicholas Riesterer, Ryan Reuter and Hamm won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:41.88.

The T-Birds also won six of the eight individual events. Hittman and Laux each claimed two of them, with Hittman winning the 200 freestyle (2:03.96) and the 100 freestyle (:54.79) and Laux winning the 100 butterfly (:54.90) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.73).

Riesterer also won the 500 freestyle in 6:01.14, while Reuter won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.79.

Baraboo will return home to Jack Young Middle School to host Sauk Prairie next Tuesday.