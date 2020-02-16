PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo qualifies for state in 8 events

Baraboo will be well represented at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet.

The Thunderbirds punched their tickets on Saturday, advancing all three relays and five individual events through the sectional meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

The T-Birds will compete in eight total events when the final state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison gets underway Friday. Jacob Laux qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Aidan Lohr will swim the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Ethan Klingenmeyer the 50 freestyle.

Baraboo scored 241 points to finish fourth in the 11-team meet, trailing Edgewood (391), Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (286.5) and McFarland (265.5).

The T-Birds ensured their spot at state in the first event of sectionals. Lohr, Laux and Klingenmeyer teamed up with Mitchell Hamm to touch the wall in 1 minute, 37.14 seconds to take second in the 200 medley relay, finishing behind Madison Edgewood (1:36.88). Edgewood and Baraboo had the two fastest state-qualifying times across the four sectionals.

The same four swimmers represented Baraboo in the event at last year's state meet, taking third in 1:38.00.