PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo qualifies for state in 8 events

Baraboo will be well represented at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet.
The Thunderbirds punched their tickets on Saturday, advancing all three relays and five individual events through the sectional meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
The T-Birds will compete in eight total events when the final state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison gets underway Friday. Jacob Laux qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Aidan Lohr will swim the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Ethan Klingenmeyer the 50 freestyle.
Baraboo scored 241 points to finish fourth in the 11-team meet, trailing Edgewood (391), Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (286.5) and McFarland (265.5).
The T-Birds ensured their spot at state in the first event of sectionals. Lohr, Laux and Klingenmeyer teamed up with Mitchell Hamm to touch the wall in 1 minute, 37.14 seconds to take second in the 200 medley relay, finishing behind Madison Edgewood (1:36.88). Edgewood and Baraboo had the two fastest state-qualifying times across the four sectionals.
The same four swimmers represented Baraboo in the event at last year's state meet, taking third in 1:38.00.
The T-Birds will also be in the second heat of the 400 freestyle relay, as Jakob Lemke, Seth Hittman, Hamm and Lohr's time of 3:21.17 was good for second at sectionals. Edgewood (3:14.83) won the sectional title and will be seeded behind Elkhorn (3:13.32) at state. Baraboo is seeded eighth.
The T-Birds (1:31.76) are seeded ninth in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing as the runner-up to Edgewood (1:30.07) on Saturday. Elkhorn's seeded first with a qualifying time of 1:27.00.
Lohr is seeded first in both of his individual events. The senior won both of Baraboo's sectional titles, claiming the 100 freestyle in 0:46.67 and the 100 backstroke in 0:49.74. Lakeland Union's Liam Hogan (0:47.81) is seeded second in the 100 freestyle, while Edgewood's Colin Senke (0:51.46) is second in the 100 backstroke.
Lohr, a University of Iowa recruit, took second in the 200 individual medley (1:52.53) and 100 backstroke (0:50.74) last year. Edgewood's Truman teDuits won the 200 IM in 1:51.84, while then-Rhinelander senior Nolan Francis won the 100 backstroke in 0:49.91. He won a pair of Badger North Conference titles at the Feb. 7 meet in Waunakee.
Lohr would be Baraboo's first state champion since Noah Larson won the 50 freestyle (0:20.78) and 100 freestyle (0:46.72) in 2016.
Laux is seeded fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.54) and 11th in the 100 butterfly (0:54.52). He was the sectional runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, trailing only DeForest's Ben Ramminger (0:57.76). The Chilton co-op's Parker Sonnabend (0:57.20) is seeded first in the state.
Laux took fourth in the 100 butterfly on Saturday. The junior was less than five seconds off the pace of Edgewood's Truman teDuits (0:49.86), who had the fastest time in the state.
Laux took fifth in the 100 butterfly last year (:53.78). Then-Berlin/Green Lake senior Sam Ryf won in :50.13. Laux also took sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.41), which was won by teDuits (:56.93).
Klingenmeyer took fourth in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall in 0:22.87 to finish behind Whitewater's Jack Mayer (0:22.23), Edgewood's Chase Korb (0:22.49) and DeForest's Ferris Wolf (0:22.79).
Klingenmeyer placed sixth in the 50 freestyle last year (:22.12), which was won by then-Fort Atkinson senior Jeremiah Mansavage (:21.90).
Baraboo scored 149 points to take fifth out of 33 teams at last year's state meet, trailing Edgewood (289), Monona Grove (184), Rhinelander (169) and Elkhorn (169). Josh Hackbarth was the lone T-Bird to graduate from that group, taking 16th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.34) while being part of Baraboo's seventh-place 400 freestyle relay (3:21.04) and ninth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:31.64) teams.
