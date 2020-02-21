PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo's Lohr gets it done twice at WIAA D2 state meet

Lohr gave the water an exuberant slap when he finished 2.77 seconds ahead of the field in the 100 backstroke, winning in a state-record time of 0:48.05. The previous state record of 0:48.35 was set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell in 2012.

“I was surprised every single time,” Lohr said of his reaction when he looked at his times. “I wasn’t really comfortable, since this was my first year winning two state titles. I didn’t know how to react after. My teammates were down at the end of the lane telling me to slap the water, and I was like, why not, it’s the last year. But then the second one after I got the state record, emotions were just through the roof.”

Lohr became Baraboo’s first state champion since Noah Larson won the 50 freestyle (0:20.78) and 100 freestyle (0:46.72) in 2016.

It was a steady climb for Lohr, who swam in the maximum 16 state events during his high school career. He took ninth in the 100 backstroke (:55.09) and 11th on the 200 IM (2:02.53) as a freshman in 2017, third in the 100 backstroke (0:52.82) and 200 IM (1:56.74) in 2018, and second in the 200 backstroke (0:50.74) and 200 IM (1:52.53) in 2019.