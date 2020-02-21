PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo's Lohr gets it done twice at WIAA D2 state meet

MADISON — Aidan Lohr reached new heights on the final day of his prep swimming career.
The Baraboo High School senior set a state record and climbed atop the podium twice during Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state swim meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. Lohr won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while also helping Baraboo take second in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
“It feels really good,” Lohr said after the meet. “I’m glad I got to spend a last season with my team. ... With the boys that started with me freshman year, it’s really cool to see how all of us improved. It’s been fun.
“I didn’t really focus on the place or the time, I just wanted to have fun because it was my last high school meet with all those guys that have been there freshman through senior year. ... I was just focused on having fun and ended up swimming well.”
Jacob Laux added a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, giving Baraboo five podium swims, 135 points and a fifth-place finish as a team. Madison Edgewood won its second straight title, scoring 293 points to beat out Cedarburg (265), Elkhorn (169) and Whitefish Bay (164) in the 32-team meet.
Lohr’s first individual swim of the night saw him touch the wall in 45.67 seconds in the 100 freestyle. The University of Iowa recruit had come up just shy of the 25-year-old state record of 0:45.18 that’s held by Brookfield East’s Tom Wanezek.
Lohr gave the water an exuberant slap when he finished 2.77 seconds ahead of the field in the 100 backstroke, winning in a state-record time of 0:48.05. The previous state record of 0:48.35 was set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell in 2012.
“I was surprised every single time,” Lohr said of his reaction when he looked at his times. “I wasn’t really comfortable, since this was my first year winning two state titles. I didn’t know how to react after. My teammates were down at the end of the lane telling me to slap the water, and I was like, why not, it’s the last year. But then the second one after I got the state record, emotions were just through the roof.”
Lohr became Baraboo’s first state champion since Noah Larson won the 50 freestyle (0:20.78) and 100 freestyle (0:46.72) in 2016.
It was a steady climb for Lohr, who swam in the maximum 16 state events during his high school career. He took ninth in the 100 backstroke (:55.09) and 11th on the 200 IM (2:02.53) as a freshman in 2017, third in the 100 backstroke (0:52.82) and 200 IM (1:56.74) in 2018, and second in the 200 backstroke (0:50.74) and 200 IM (1:52.53) in 2019.
“You always know who is going to graduate if you swim year-round,” Lohr said of when he knew winning state was a possibility. “It’s just a lot of competition, and anything can happen at state. You see people that were seeded first that didn’t get first, or people that were seeded near the end get first. Anything can happen. Taper is a wonderful thing.”
It took a state record to beat Baraboo in the 200 medley relay. Lohr and Laux teamed up with Mitchell Hamm and Ethan Klingenmeyer for a time of 1:35.90, trailing only Edgewood (1:33.77). The group of Alex Moen, Truman teDuits, Colin Senke and Chase Korb just edged out the previous record of 1:33.81 that was set by McFarland in 2012. The same Baraboo quartet took third last year in 1:38.00.
The T-Birds were eighth when Lohr dove in for the 400 freestyle relay, the final event of the night. They finished fifth, as Jakob Lemke, Seth Hittman, Hamm and Lohr finished in 3:18.42, about 10 seconds off Edgewood’s winning pace (3:08.79).
“Getting to spend that time with the guys, and then seeing our time up there, knowing it’s a personal best just gets me excited,” Lohr said of the final relay. “We just wanted to have fun, and two of those guys on the relay that was their only event of the meet, so there was really nothing to lose. We figured we had to go all out and have fun.”
Laux dropped his seed time (1:00.54) by nearly a second in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 0:59.67 to place fourth. DeForest senior Ben Ramminger won the title in 0:56.55.
Laux also took 14th in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 0:54.67, while teDuits tied the state record to win in 0:49.52.
Klingenmeyer moved up four spots in the 50 freestyle. Seeded 16th entering the night, the junior used a time of 0:22.69 to jump up to 12th. Tomahawk’s Travis Phillips won the title in 0:21.35.
Laux, Hamm, Klingenmeyer and Ben Beal swam to a 12th-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.73). Elkhorn won the title in 1:26.16.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights takes ninth
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights cracked into the top 10, scoring 100 points to place ninth overall.
The Sauk Prairie co-op’s highlight came in the 200 freestyle relay. The quartet of Sam King, Jordan Chao, Adam Stecker and Matthew Loy were seeded 10th, dropping more than two seconds off their time to take fourth in 1:29.61. Elkhorn won the event in 1:26.16.
King also reached the podium in the first individual event of his state career, taking fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.17).
Loy (1:48.23) tied Edgewood’s Davis Petersen for eighth in the 200 freestyle and took 11th in the 100 freestyle (0:49.13). Edgewood’s Nate Frucht (1:41.30) won the 200 freestyle, while Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ Sam Beattie (1:54.80) took 16th.
Beattie also took 14th in the 500 freestyle (5:03.40), which was won by Cedarburg’s Isaac Fleig (4:39.24).
Zach Guentherman took 13th in the 200 individual medley (2:05.50) and 100 backstroke (0:56.65). teDuits won the 200 IM in 1:50.03.
Guentherman, King, Stecker and Chao took ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:41.62), while Chao, Beattie, Ryan Godwin and Loy took 12th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.10).
