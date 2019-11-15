Aidan Lohr became a Big Ten swimmer Friday.
The Baraboo High School senior signed a National Letter of Intent to join the University of Iowa men's swim team beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
"Iowa was the best fit for me," Lohr said after the Friday morning ceremony at Baraboo High School. "The coaching staff and the Midwest-friendly people were nice down there and made me feel like I was at home.
"The whole process has been a little tough, but once you get there, today was a very exciting day with all the family, friends, teammates and coaches around to support you. ... It feels good."
Iowa, which is coached by Marc Long, felt familiar to Lohr since he made his first visit in April.
"I liked the atmosphere there," Lohr said. "I've always been kind of a homebody, so the Wisconsin-type feel with all the fields... I kind of like that. But Iowa City isn't like that. The drive down there is a lot of corn and a lot of fields, but otherwise the city feels like Madison would. It's like I'm home."
The comfortability is important to Lohr. So is the opportunity to swim in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes took eighth in the 10-team conference last spring.
"It's really cool, hopefully I'll get to show them what I can do and get better as it goes," Lohr said. "I'm really excited to train with everyone and just compete."
"That's a big deal," Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said of Lohr joining one of the most well-known conferences in the country. "Some of the best athletes around the country want to swim in the Big Ten. ... And every school in the Big Ten requires you to be a good student."
While the recruiting process ramped up in the past year, it's been on Lohr's mind for a while.
"I've always wanted to be a college swimmer, ever since probably I was in eighth grade and I started taking swimming really seriously," Lohr said. "Over the years as I got progressively faster, my goals and how I approached it changed a little bit. It's been pretty exciting to see how fast I've been getting with my teammates in the high school season, weight lifting and training with everything... It's really been a dream come true."
Solidifying his decision will allow Lohr to clear his mind entering his senior season with Baraboo, which starts Monday.
"It's a real mood-changer going into the high school season," Lohr said of signing with Iowa. "I was excited going into that season before, but this makes me even more pumped to be committed to a college.
"This is going to be the last year with the boys I've swam with since I was a freshman or in eighth grade, so it'll be nice to finish it off with them."
Lohr has had an impressive start to his high school career. He has swam in 12 total events at the WIAA Division 2 state meet, the maximum number through three seasons.
As a freshman in 2017, Lohr took ninth in the 100-yard backstroke and 11th in the 200 individual medley while helping Baraboo take sixth in the 400 freestyle relay and 13th in the 200 medley relay. He took third in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke in 2018, as the T-Birds took seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and eighth in the 200 medley relay.
Lohr took it up a notch as a junior, taking second in the 200 IM (1:52.53) and the 100 backstroke (:50.74) while leading off Baraboo's third-place 200 medley relay (1:58.00) and anchoring the seventh-place 400 freestyle relay (3:21.04). Lohr holds the school record in the 200 IM (1:52.53) and the 100 backstroke (:50.72) while the 200 medley relay time at state was also a school record.
"I think I've been Aidan's coach since he was about 10 years old," said Brenda Erdman, who has coached Lohr in club swimming for the Baraboo Area Makos and Badger Aquatics Club. "There's a lot of great stories. I've had the honor to watch him grow. ... Aidan's gone through all the regular ups and downs of being an elite swimmer. And he's embraced all of those opportunities that helped him grow, and he's earned a lot of great accomplishments."
