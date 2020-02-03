PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo's Lohr wins twice at Small School State Invite

Aidan Lohr came home from the Small School State Invitational with two titles.

The Baraboo High School senior won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke to lead the Thunderbirds to a sixth-place finish in the 18-team boys swim meet at Plymouth High School.

Baraboo scored 182 points to finish behind reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood (354), as well as McFarland (292), Whitefish Bay (210), Brussels Southern Door (199) and Monona Grove (194).

Lohr’s first title came in the 100 freestyle. The University of Iowa recruit touched the wall in 47.61 seconds to outpace the field, beating Monona Grove’s Jonah Elfers (:50.10) by more than two seconds.

Lohr came back and won the 100 backstroke in :51.57, followed by Edgewood’s Colin Senke (:53.09).

Ethan Klingenmeyer also put together a top-three individual finish. The junior’s time of :25.19 in 50 freestyle trailed only Southern Door’s Brock Aune (:22.80) and Cedarburg’s Christopher Muhs (:23.12).

Baraboo juniors Jacob Laux (:56.58) and Mitchell Hamm (1:00.91) took fourth and ninth in the 100 butterfly (:56.58). Monona Grove’s Cameron Tejeda won in :53.65.

