PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo's Lohr wins twice at Small School State Invite

Aidan Lohr came home from the Small School State Invitational with two titles.
The Baraboo High School senior won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke to lead the Thunderbirds to a sixth-place finish in the 18-team boys swim meet at Plymouth High School.
Baraboo scored 182 points to finish behind reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood (354), as well as McFarland (292), Whitefish Bay (210), Brussels Southern Door (199) and Monona Grove (194).
Lohr’s first title came in the 100 freestyle. The University of Iowa recruit touched the wall in 47.61 seconds to outpace the field, beating Monona Grove’s Jonah Elfers (:50.10) by more than two seconds.
Lohr came back and won the 100 backstroke in :51.57, followed by Edgewood’s Colin Senke (:53.09).
Ethan Klingenmeyer also put together a top-three individual finish. The junior’s time of :25.19 in 50 freestyle trailed only Southern Door’s Brock Aune (:22.80) and Cedarburg’s Christopher Muhs (:23.12).
Baraboo juniors Jacob Laux (:56.58) and Mitchell Hamm (1:00.91) took fourth and ninth in the 100 butterfly (:56.58). Monona Grove’s Cameron Tejeda won in :53.65.
Laux also took sixth in the breaststroke (1:03.83), while Edgewood’s Truman teDuits (:59.54) placed first.
Jakob Lemke added a 10th-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:33.61), which was won by Edgewood’s Nate Frucht (4:58.32).
Klingenmeyer, Lohr, Laux and Hamm teamed up to take second in the 200 medley relay. The T-Birds touched the wall in 1:40.32 to finish just off the pace of Edgewood (1:39.21).
Klingenmeyer, Lemke, Hamm and Lohr took sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.22), while Laux, Ben Beal, Hamm and Klingenmeyer placed ninth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.15). Edgewood won the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.41) and 400 freestyle relay (3:18.15).
The T-Birds will compete in Friday’s five-team Badger North Conference meet at Waunakee. Baraboo tied Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights for first at the Badger North Relays in December.
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 354, McFarland 292, Whitefish Bay 210, Brussels Southern Door 199, Monona Grove 194, Baraboo 182, Shorewood 163, Plymouth 140, Glendale Nicolet 110, Brillion co-op 97, Port Washington 72, Kiel 63, Berlin/Green Lake 58, Fort Atkinson 40, Whitnall 33, Cedarburg 25, Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 14, Two Rivers/Manitowoc Roncalli 5.
Diving — 1, Stitgen, ME, 442.40; 2, Kadsorfv, PW, 394.25; 3, Niswonger, Gra, 374.75. 200 medley relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (Moen, teDuits, Senke, Korb), 1:59.21; 2, Baraboo, 1:409.32; 3, McFarland, 1:41.97. 200 freestyle — 1, Frucht, ME, 1:46.62; 2, Slane, McF, 1:50.52; 3, Landolt, McF, 1:51.03. 200 individual medley — 1, teDuits, ME, 1:58.21; 2, Sonnabend, Bri, 2:00.72; 3, Senke, ME, 2:03.61. 50 freestyle — 1, Aune, BSD, :22.80; 3, Klingenmeyer, Bar, :25.19; 4, Korb, ME, :25.20. 100 butterfly — 1, Tejeda, MG, :53.65; 2, Strath, Sho, :55.47; 3, Kreft, McF, :56.03. 100 freestyle — 1, Lohr, Bar, :47.61; 2, Elfers, MG, :50.10; 3, Schulz, McF, :50.52. 500 freestyle — 1, Frucht, ME, 4:58.32; 2, Slane, McF, 5:04.36; 3, Sweet, Sho, 5:07.57. 200 freestyle relay — 1, ME (Petersen, Weber, Korb, Frucht), 1:32.41; 2, McFarland, 1:32.80; 3, Plymouth, 1:32.94. 100 backstroke — 1, Lohr, Bar, :51.57; 2, Senke, ME, :53.09; 3, Tejeda, MG, :54.14. 100 breaststroke — 1, teDuits, ME, :59.54; Sonnabend, Bri, 1:00.13; Schulz, McF, 1:00.98. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (Frucht, Senke, Moen, teDuits), 3:18.15; 2, McFarland, 3:24.04; 3, Whitefish Bay, 3:24.90.
At Plymouth.
