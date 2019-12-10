PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie tie for first at Badger North Conference Relays

The Baraboo prep boys swim team has gotten used to ties in the last calendar year.
The latest one showed that the Thunderbirds are a threat in the Badger North Conference, as Baraboo tied Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights for first at Tuesday’s Badger North Relays at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Both teams finished with 100 points, followed by McFarland (94), Waunakee (82) and DeForest (68) in the five-team meet.
“It gives you a good feel of where the guys are at,” Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said. “It’s not so much an idea of the conference as a whole, although you do get to see everyone. It’s really strategic where you place your guys at. ... We’re only swimming with 16 guys right now, so trying to swim all 16 events is a tough strategy. ... We really let the kids decide what kind of events they wanted to swim tonight. What’s going to motivate them, and what they’re going to feel good about. Relays are good team bonding.”
Tuesday was a significant improvement for the T-Birds, who took last at the 2018 Badger North Relays. Baraboo also went 0-2-2 in conference duals last year, including ties against Waunakee and McFarland.
Baraboo won two events on the night, while Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights — the defending conference champions — won three.
Jacob Laux, Nicholas Riesterer, Ethan Klingenmeyer and Aidan Lohr got Baraboo started. The quartet won the third event of the night, taking home the 400-yard individual medley relay in 4 minutes, 2.56 seconds.
“It was fun to watch that 4x100 IM,” Lemke said. “That’s a fun one, those guys were really excited about that one.”
The T-Birds’ other win came when Laux, Luke Stelling and Lohr won the 300 breaststroke relay in 3:15.20. Lohr, Laux, Stelling and Riesterer added a runner-up finish in the 400 medley relay (3:52.59), trailing only Waunakee (3:49.30).
“The 200 free relay, 400 free relay and medley relay are really where you want to see where you’re at,” Lemke said. “We got a good look at it.”
Ben Beal, Jakob Lemke, Mitchell Hamm and Ethan Klingenmeyer took second in the 4x50 freestyle junior/senior relay (1:36.51), trailing DeForest (1:35.99) while Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (1:38.90) took third.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ took first in the 800 freestyle relay, with Zach Guentherman, Jordan Chao, Sam Beattie and Matthew Loy touching the wall in 8:13.52. Adam Stecker, Beattie, Daniel Bakhchevnikov and Loy won the 100 freestyle relay in 0:45.51, just ahead of Baraboo’s Beal, Seth Hittman, Max Statz and Klingenmeyer (:46.18).
“The nice thing is, we’ve got a lot of depth,” Lemke said. “We’re a small team, but there is depth. ... Some of these guys are really, really close together.”
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ final first-place finish came in the 200 freshman/sophomore freestyle relay, with Sam King, Ryan Godwin, Evan Leece and Loy winning in 1:36.79.
Guentherman, Loy and Stecker took second in the 3x100 butterfly relay (3:05.31), while Baraboo’s Hamm, Stelling and Laux took third (3:06.33).
Baraboo and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights will both compete in Saturday’s invitational at Fort Atkinson.
“We’re a motivated team this year,” Lemke said of where his team is at. “They’ve been excited... even in July and September, I was already hearing from them. They were counting down the days.”
