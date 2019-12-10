PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie tie for first at Badger North Conference Relays

The Baraboo prep boys swim team has gotten used to ties in the last calendar year.

The latest one showed that the Thunderbirds are a threat in the Badger North Conference, as Baraboo tied Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights for first at Tuesday’s Badger North Relays at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Both teams finished with 100 points, followed by McFarland (94), Waunakee (82) and DeForest (68) in the five-team meet.

“It gives you a good feel of where the guys are at,” Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said. “It’s not so much an idea of the conference as a whole, although you do get to see everyone. It’s really strategic where you place your guys at. ... We’re only swimming with 16 guys right now, so trying to swim all 16 events is a tough strategy. ... We really let the kids decide what kind of events they wanted to swim tonight. What’s going to motivate them, and what they’re going to feel good about. Relays are good team bonding.”

Tuesday was a significant improvement for the T-Birds, who took last at the 2018 Badger North Relays. Baraboo also went 0-2-2 in conference duals last year, including ties against Waunakee and McFarland.

Baraboo won two events on the night, while Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights — the defending conference champions — won three.