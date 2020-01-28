PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo seniors go out with win over DeForest

Jakob Lemke (5:31.90) and Nicholas Riesterer (5:55.78) took second and third in the 500 freestyle, trailing DeForest’s Ben Jaccard (5:17.87). Laux added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (:56.55), finishing behind DeForest’s Ben Ramminger (:53.01).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ramminger won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.68, followed by Laux (1:04.99), Klingenmeyer (1:10.91) and Isaac Brewer (1:11.46).

DeForest got the best of Baraboo in the 400 freestyle, touching the wall in 3:31.05 while Beal, Lemke, Hamm and Lohr finished in 3:31.31.

“The nice thing is, we’ve got a lot of depth,” Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke said earlier in the season. “We’re a small team, but there is depth. ... Some of these guys’ times are really, really close together.”

They’re also close out of the pool, developing a chemistry that increased when seniors Alec Schmelzer, Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik and John Goeckermann joined the program in the offseason. New to swimming, the trio helped invigorate a group that was already intent on putting together a special season.

“We’re a motivated team this year,” Lemke said in December. “Even in July and September, I was already hearing from them. They were counting down the days.”