PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo seniors go out with win over DeForest

A group of seven Baraboo High School boys swimmers stood on the starting blocks Tuesday night.
The seniors all took different paths to get there, including a trio that joined the program prior to the 2019-20 season. They all went out with a win on senior night, claiming a 90-79 victory over DeForest in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
The Thunderbirds, who hadn’t competed since a Jan. 14 dual at McFarland, came out flying Tuesday. Baraboo won the first event of the evening by more than 12 seconds, as the quartet of Aidan Lohr, Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Ethan Klingenmeyer touched the wall in 1 minute, 43.09 seconds to blow DeForest (1:55.56) out of the water in the 200-yard medley relay.
Lohr also won two individual events. The University of Iowa recruit’s 200 individual medley time of 1:59.43 beat the field by more than 16 seconds. He also turned in a time of 0:52.51 to top DeForest’s Ferris Wolf (1:00.87) in the 100 backstroke.
Klingenmeyer (0:23.05) just beat out Wolf (0:23.13) in a tight 50 freestyle, with Baraboo’s Ben Beal (0:24.38) and Seth Hittman (0:24.39) taking third and fourth, respectively. That latter duo took the top two spots in the 100 freestyle, with Beal (0:54.02) finishing just ahead of Hittman (0:55.29).
Baraboo’s sixth victory of the night came in the 200 freestyle relay, as Laux, Beal, Hamm and Klingenmeyer won in 1:34.72.
Jakob Lemke (5:31.90) and Nicholas Riesterer (5:55.78) took second and third in the 500 freestyle, trailing DeForest’s Ben Jaccard (5:17.87). Laux added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (:56.55), finishing behind DeForest’s Ben Ramminger (:53.01).
You have free articles remaining.
Ramminger won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.68, followed by Laux (1:04.99), Klingenmeyer (1:10.91) and Isaac Brewer (1:11.46).
DeForest got the best of Baraboo in the 400 freestyle, touching the wall in 3:31.05 while Beal, Lemke, Hamm and Lohr finished in 3:31.31.
“The nice thing is, we’ve got a lot of depth,” Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke said earlier in the season. “We’re a small team, but there is depth. ... Some of these guys’ times are really, really close together.”
They’re also close out of the pool, developing a chemistry that increased when seniors Alec Schmelzer, Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik and John Goeckermann joined the program in the offseason. New to swimming, the trio helped invigorate a group that was already intent on putting together a special season.
“We’re a motivated team this year,” Lemke said in December. “Even in July and September, I was already hearing from them. They were counting down the days.”
The three newcomers joined a veteran group of seniors that included Beal, Lemke, Lohr and Noah Tiber. The returnees did some recruiting in the offseason, letting their friends know that they could enjoy the season together while also working to get in shape.
The T-Birds will start to make sure they’re in peak shape, as the crucial end-of-season meets are on the horizon. Baraboo will compete at the Plymouth Invite on Saturday before heading to the Feb. 7 Badger North meet at Waunakee. The T-Birds will look to match their showing at the Badger North Relays in December, when they tied Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights for first at the five-team meet.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.