PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo sixth at Fort Atkinson Invitational

The Baraboo High School boys swim team took sixth out of 13 teams at Saturday’s invitational in Fort Atkinson.

The Thunderbirds scored 166 points, led by Aidan Lohr's first-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Sun Prairie scored 499.5 points to beat out Verona/Mount Horeb (357) and Madison Edgewood (231).

Lohr touched the wall in 47.83 seconds to win the 100 freestyle. The University of Iowa recruit added a title in the 100 backstroke (0:51.63).

Lohr, Jacob Laux, Luke Stelling and Ethan Klingenmeyer placed third in the 200 medley relay (1:41.12), while Laux took fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.73) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (0:56.99), and Klingenmeyer took eighth in the 50 freestyle (0:23.33),

The T-Birds, who will hold an alumni meet Dec. 23, will be off until hosting a Dec. 27 invitational at Jack Young Middle School.

