PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo starts fast with home win over Janesville Craig

The Baraboo prep boys swimming team is off and running.

The Thunderbirds won seven of the 11 varsity events in Tuesday's 97-72 dual-meet win over Janesville Craig at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

The T-Birds led wire-to-wire, starting when Ryan Reuter, Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Seth Hittman began the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 47.69 seconds.

The first individual win of the season went to Max Statz. The senior touched the wall in 2:09.97 to claim the 200 freestyle. Baraboo junior Nicholas Riesterer took second in 2:12.16.

Laux was the lone T-Bird to have multiple individual wins Tuesday. The senior claimed the 100 butterfly in :54.17 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.36.

Hittman added a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle (:56.49), while Reuter won the 100 backstroke (1:02.62), and Hamm, Reuter, Isaac Brewer and Laux won the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.92).

Baraboo, which is scheduled to primarily swim on Tuesdays this year, will be off until a Dec. 8 dual at Fort Atkinson