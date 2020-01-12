PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo takes third at Stoughton invitational

The Baraboo prep boys swim team took third in Saturday's weather-affected meet in Stoughton.
The Thunderbirds scored 433 points in the four-team meet that decreased in size due to snowfall causing teams to cancel. McFarland won the event with 564 points, while DeForest (458) took second and Stoughton (418) finished fourth in the College Events Invitational.
Baraboo won one of the 12 events. It came from senior Aidan Lohr. The University of Iowa recruit touched the wall in 2 minutes, 1.52 seconds to win the 200-yard backstroke, beating the rest of the field by nearly nine seconds.
Lohr teamed up with Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Ben Beal to take second in the 400 medley relay (3:55.99). McFarland won the event in 3:53.59.
Beal, Jakob Lemke, Hamm and Lohr placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.73), finishing just behind DeForest (1:35.02).
Laux, Seth Hittman, Hamm and Lohr took third in the 800 freestyle relay (8:29.32). McFarland (7:57.55) and Stoughton (8:08.51) led the field.
Hittman added a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:07.77), trailing only McFarland's Logan Schulz (2:02.02).
Beal (:24.76), Luke Stelling (:25.17) and Hittman (:25.56) placed third through fifth in the 50 freestyle, which was won by DeForest's Ferris Wolf (:23.18).
Other top-five finishes for Baraboo came from Beal in the 100 freestyle (third, :54.90); Lemke (third, 5:37.59) in the 500 freestyle; Laux (third, 2:32.94) and Hamm (fifth, 2:48.31) in the 200 breaststroke; and Laux in the 200 butterfly (fifth, 2:20.46).
The T-Birds will return to dual-meet action Tuesday in McFarland.
