PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo wins 10 events to ease by Watertown

The Baraboo prep boys swim team touched the wall first in 10 of the 11 events Tuesday night.
The Thunderbirds used that top-end dominance to claim a 92-69 dual-meet win over Watertown at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
The T-Birds, who improved to 3-0 on the season, got their day started by winning the 200-yard medley relay by more than 3 seconds. The quartet of Ryan Reuter, Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Isaac Brewer teamed up to touch the wall in 1 minute, 48.27 seconds to beat out Watertown (1:51.48).
They went on to sweep the three relays. Reuter, Seth Hittman, Hamm and Laux claimed the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.36, while Nicholas Riesterer, Connor Kleist, Brewer and Hittman won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.48.
Reuter and Laux each won a pair of individual events. Reuter, a freshman, won the 200 individual medley (2:20.56) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.59).
Laux, a senior who took fourth in the 100 breaststroke at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last year, won the 100 freestyle (:51.83) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21) on Tuesday.
Hittman added a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle (:55.26), while Brewer took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.07).
Hittman also won an individual event of his own. The junior claimed the 200 freestyle in 2:03.35 while Riesterer took second in 2:09.76.
Hamm took home the 100 butterfly (1:02.30), while Riesterer (6:07.37) won the 500 freestyle.
Watertown got its only first-place finish of the night when Liam McCloskey won the 50 freestyle in 24.27 seconds.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!