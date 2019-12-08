The Baraboo boys swim team sent a small group to Saturday's invitational in Wisconsin Rapids.
Senior Aidan Lohr put together a pair of first-place finishes. The University of Iowa recruit won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.06 seconds and the 100 backstroke in :53.68.
Mitchell Hamm added a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 1:04.29 to trail only DeForest's Evan Ridd (1:01.03).
You have free articles remaining.
Hamm (2:04.46) and Jakob Lemke (2:05.05) took third and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Lemke also used a time of 5:53.42 to place third in the 500 freestyle, while Ben Beal took sixth in the 50 freestyle (:24.30).
Beal, Lemke, Hamm and Lohr teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.59, just ahead of Tomahawk (1:35.67). Beal, Alec Schmelzer, Nicholas Riesterer and Noah Tiber took sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:10.50).
The T-Birds will host the Badger North Conference Relays on Tuesday at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)