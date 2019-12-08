{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell Hamm

Baraboo's Mitchell Hamm swims the 100-yard butterfly during a Jan. 24 Badger North Conference dual meet against Waunakee at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The Baraboo boys swim team sent a small group to Saturday's invitational in Wisconsin Rapids.

Senior Aidan Lohr put together a pair of first-place finishes. The University of Iowa recruit won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.06 seconds and the 100 backstroke in :53.68.

Mitchell Hamm added a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 1:04.29 to trail only DeForest's Evan Ridd (1:01.03).

Hamm (2:04.46) and Jakob Lemke (2:05.05) took third and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Lemke also used a time of 5:53.42 to place third in the 500 freestyle, while Ben Beal took sixth in the 50 freestyle (:24.30).

Beal, Lemke, Hamm and Lohr teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.59, just ahead of Tomahawk (1:35.67). Beal, Alec Schmelzer, Nicholas Riesterer and Noah Tiber took sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:10.50).

The T-Birds will host the Badger North Conference Relays on Tuesday at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

