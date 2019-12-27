PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Laux leads Baraboo at home invite

Jacob Laux had the Baraboo High School boys swim team's lone first-place finish at the Baraboo Holiday Invitational on Friday.

The Baraboo junior won the 100-yard butterfly by nearly 4 seconds, touching the wall in 56.81 seconds to beat out Chippewa Falls' Gabe Vargas (1:00.70).

Laux's title was the highlight for a Baraboo team that took last in the four-team meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. The host Thunderbirds scored 345 points in the 12-event meet, trailing Chippewa Falls (580), Platteville/Lancaster (378) and Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas (362).

Jacob Lemke had a nice day for the T-Birds, taking second in the 500 freestyle (5:39.75), second in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.02) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:06.18).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo's Ethan Klingenmeyer added a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle. The junior's time of 0:23.33 trailed only Chippewa Falls' Ian Olson (:23.06). Baraboo's Ben Beal (:25.10) and Seth Hittman (:25.38) took fifth and seventh, respectively.

Hittman also took fourth in the 100 freestyle (:47.93), finishing one spot ahead of teammate Nicholas Riesterer (:59.02). Riesterer (1:08.89) and Klingenmeyer (1:08.92) placed fourth and fifth in the 100 individual medley.