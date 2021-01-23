PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie co-op takes second, Baraboo finishes third in quadrangular

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights and Baraboo finished second and third, respectively, in Saturday's quadrangular at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

The Eagles and Thunderbirds trailed only Sun Prairie, which won seven of the 11 events and scored 612 points to run away with the meet. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (448), Baraboo (317) and Madison Edgewood (258) rounded out the meet, which served as a tune-up for next weekend's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Baraboo.

Baraboo and the Sauk Prairie co-op each won one event. Baraboo's came from senior Jacob Laux, who touched the wall in 1 minute, 1.49 seconds to win the 100-yard breaststroke by more than 3 seconds.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' Matthew Loy led the field in the 200 freestyle, finishing first in 1:51.72.

Sun Prairie's James Werwie and Ben Wiegand were each part of four first-place finishes. Both of the Cardinals were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:19.27) and 200 medley relay (1:41.08) teams, while Werwie won the 200 individual medley (2:02.05) and 500 freestyle (5:02.57) and Wiegand won the 50 freestyle (:20.44) and 100 freestyle (:45.11).