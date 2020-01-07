PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights beats Baraboo to improve to 2-0 in Badger North duals

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights got the best of Tuesday’s Badger North Conference dual meet in Baraboo.
The Eagles went on the road and earned a 107-63 win over Baraboo to improve to 2-0 in conference duals this season.
Sauk Prairie junior Sam Beattie won the first individual event of the night, touching the wall in 1 minute, 56.47 seconds to win the 200-yard freestyle. Teammate Daniel Bakhchevnikov (1:58.99) added a second-place finish in the event, while Baraboo’s Jakob Lemke took third in 1:59.41.
The Eagles swept the 100 freestyle, with Jordan Chao taking first in :52.45, followed by Bakhchevnikov (:53.55) and Evan Leece (:55.59).
Zach Guentherman led a Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights sweep in the 500 freestyle, taking first in 5:14.01. Beattie (5:15.14) and Shavlik Jackson (5:31.19) took second and third.
Matthew Loy won the 50 freestyle in :22.73 for the Eagles, finishing just ahead of Baraboo’s Ethan Klingenmeyer (:23.29).
Aidan Lohr and Jacob Laux each won two individual events for Baraboo. Lohr, a senior, took first in the 200 individual medley (1:58.98) and the 100 backstroke (:54.56), while Laux, a junior, won the 100 butterfly (:55.67) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.11).
Baraboo won two of the three relays to win six of the 11 events on the night. Lohr, Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Klingenmeyer claimed the 200 medley relay in 1:44.61, while Ben Beal, Lemke, Hamm and Lohr won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:30.88.
The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ quartet of Chao, Sam King, Bakhchevnikov and Loy won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.05.
Baraboo, which fell to 0-2 in conference duals, will compete in Saturday’s invitational at Stoughton. Sauk Prairie will head to Saturday’s invitational in Verona.
