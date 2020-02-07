PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights wins fourth straight Badger North title

The Sauk Prairie boys swim co-op came into the 2019-20 season with a different look.

Lodi is no longer a member of the co-op, while standout Desmon Sachtjen has graduated and is currently a member of the University of Minnesota swim team.

Those losses didn’t change anything, as Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights left Friday’s Badger North Conference meet in Waunakee holding the trophy for the fourth straight season.

“Every year, you think it gets harder to earn the title,” Sauk/Heights coach Todd Wuerger said. “This one by far, of the four years, certainly felt like it (was harder). But a lot of it was because of the strength of our conference. We have five really good schools, and every dual meet it took our best to beat them.”

The Eagles scored 506 points to run away with the five-team meet at Waunakee High School. The host Warriors took second with 422 points, followed by McFarland (378), Baraboo (374) and DeForest (336).