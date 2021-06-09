PREP BOYS TENNIS: Baraboo, Reedsburg individuals ousted in sectional quarterfinals

Tennis season is over in Sauk County.

Area athletes went 0-4 at Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in Oconomowoc, ending the season short of next week's state meet in Eau Claire.

Anthony Buss was the lone area individual to win a set. The Reedsburg senior fell 6-1, 6-1 to Hartford's Aaron Hoffmann in the No. 1 singles quarterfinals.

Baraboo's Will Davies also competed at No. 1 singles. The freshman dropped a 6-0, 6-0 match to Hamilton's Calvin Moore.

The top four individuals at No. 1 singles moved on to state, so Moore and Hoffmann will be joined in Eau Claire by Waunakee's Tyler Nelson and Middleton's Koji Heineman. Nelson won by default over Heineman in the finals.

Baraboo seniors Campbell Koseor and Owen Nachtigal were swept in the No. 1 doubles quarterfinals along with Reedsburg senior Alex Woodruff and junior Corbin Ellefson.

Koseor and Nachtigal had their senior seasons end with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Hartland Arrowhead's Sam Kredell and Nick Tiahnybik, while Woodruff and Ellefson fell 6-0, 6-0 to Oconomowoc's Mason Wolf and Cameron Holahan.