PREP BOYS TENNIS: Baraboo relying on athletes, first-time players at top of lineup

The Baraboo High School tennis team entered the 2021 season with many athletes, and few tennis players.
Nearly the entire team — 13 of the 15 players — had never played a varsity tennis match, while most are still less than a month into their competitive tennis careers. It’s made for an interesting spring, as Baraboo’s athletes — led by seniors Campbell Koseor and Owen Nachtigal — learn to transfer their quickness and hand-eye coordination from the football field, basketball court or hockey rink onto the tennis court.
“When I look at what our team would be without those two guys … everybody else has contributed, but they’re really our best two guys, even though they’re brand new,” Baraboo head coach Karll Kruse said.
The three-sport athletes, who were on the track and field team as underclassmen, have adapted quickly to lead a Baraboo team that improved to 3-2 in Badger North Conference duals with Tuesday’s 5-2 win at Sauk Prairie. The inexperience isn’t unique to Baraboo, as the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season led to an inordinate amount of newcomers on area tennis courts this year.
“Both Owen and Cam were signed up last year before COVID hit,” Kruse said, noting that 2020 graduate Graham Langkamp, who transitioned from baseball to tennis as a junior, helped get them to go out for tennis. “They could have played No. 3 doubles and it would have been a great primer. But as it turned out, we didn’t have a season and our seniors didn’t get a chance to play. And they still came out this year, which is a credit to them. A lot of seniors would say, ‘OK, we’re done,’ but these guys take pride in being three-sport athletes. They want to compete.”
A familiar path
While the sheer number of new players on the 2021 Baraboo tennis team is unique, the boys’ and girls’ programs have made a habit of getting some of the school’s best athletes to join tennis later on in high school.
“Jessie Carignan, Emily Kieck, Miles Statz, Graham Langkamp, kids who come out because they want to do something else and make a run at it,” Kruse said. “When we have people like that come out for tennis, I just have to smile.”
There are several aspects of tennis that make it an attractive sport for an athlete who wants more opportunities to compete. It’s outdoors, it can be a lifetime sport and, as Koseor says, it’s a good time.
“The biggest reason I went out for tennis is because I was looking to try out something different and knew tennis was fun,” said Koseor, who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point next year. “I had played tennis in middle school physical education and some other times recreationally, but never had any teaching or played competitively. However, this little bit of past experience is what allowed me to make the switch as I knew I would have fun and had a chance to be competitive in it. I also knew some people that were going to be switching spring sports or joining that had also never played before.
“Along with being a good time, tennis is also easier to learn and to get better at compared to other sports.”
Koseor and Nachtigal weren’t naturals, but they had enough competitive experience to make a relatively smooth transition. Koseor captained the football and hockey teams this year, while Nachtigal played basketball and also captained the football team that went 7-2 and won their first playoff game since 2005. After those team-reliant atmosphere, the seniors are now taking the tennis court by themselves or alongside each other.
“It’s a sport where there’s less pressure,” Kruse said. “I hear people say, ‘Tennis is my sport where I get to just play and there’s not much pressure.’ These guys play hockey or football where they’re part of a team and counted on to be the best athletes out there. In tennis, they’re either playing singles and doubles … They get to not really take it easy, but it’s more mentally relaxing for them to go out and play tennis.
“I still remember Miles Statz’s first match when he played as a senior a couple years ago. He only had 10 days of practice or so before he started, and he was playing No. 2 doubles against Monona Grove and they lost the first set 7-5. He came off the court and I said, ‘Man, you’re doing really well,’ and he said, ‘You’re not going to yell at me?’ and I said, ‘No, I’m not going to yell at you. The only reason I’m going to yell at you is if you don’t try. I realize you’re not going to be perfect.’”
Clean slate
Kruse and the coaching staff try to get the inexperienced T-Birds up to speed as quickly as possible. They had some advantages this year, as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed all spring sports programs 15 offseason contact days due to the prolonged impacts of COVID-19. With the start of the season also pushed back due to the implementation of the alternate fall season, Baraboo’s raw talents were able to get extra work in prior to a season-opening May 8 quadrangular at West Salem High School.
“Luckily, we had the 15 contact days in April instead of just a week’s worth of practice before hitting the courts,” Kruse said. “Within a few days, they were hitting tennis balls the way you’re supposed to hit them, and serving the way you’re supposed to serve. You take an athlete and they can become a tennis player pretty quick if they work at it. But there’s no guarantees a tennis player is going to be an athlete.”
So how does an athlete turn into a viable tennis player in such a short time frame? Kruse likes to start with the basics and let their athleticism do the rest.
“I get to teach them from scratch. It’s a clean slate,” he said. “You just really concentrate on getting the right strokes to begin with,” he said. “Just hitting the ball right. There’s a way to hit a tennis ball that’s not as obvious to people when they’re just watching, but if you can get them to hit it right to begin with, you can adjust as you go. A lot of people might be hitting a weird stroke, have a weird bend in the arm or something like that — Cam and Owen didn’t have any of that. They were just totally clean. With an athlete, somebody who’s smart, you can show them how to move their arm, where to put their hand and they’ll just do it because they’re not fighting against preconceived notions.”
“We were able to learn more and more advanced stuff as we went,” Koseor said. “I feel like I was able to pick up the basic stuff fairly quickly and that allowed me to be able to compete, but I still have a long way to go on getting better form and advanced shots. Another aspect of learning tennis was where to hit certain shots, and I feel I have been getting better at that as well.
“Overall, the learning process was not super difficult. One harder part of tennis was learning the rules, scoring and overall etiquette. While I knew some of the basic rules going in, there were many more rules that I didn’t even know existed, especially dealing with the calls and who gets to call what.”
Taking the court
The ideal route for most new tennis players is to start by playing singles. That allows them to focus on their own game while getting two times more mid-match repetitions than a doubles player.
However, circumstances dictate the lineup each time out, so Koseor and Nachtigal have bounced between singles and doubles this spring. They started the season playing singles as much as possible, but have teamed up at No. 1 doubles an increasing amount, including claiming a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Sauk Prairie’s Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao on Tuesday.
“Cam and Owen are kind of natural singles players, because they hustle and run and they don’t have the big overheads that some of the big, tall doubles teams have, but they’re very good at doubles together,” Kruse said. “And Cam hurt his ankle against Reedsburg about two weeks ago, and really hasn’t been healthy enough to play singles yet.”
They can still cover the court, with Koseor spending a lot of the time at the net and Nachtigal, who ran for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns in the fall, covering ground in the back. That will likely be where they’re at when the postseason gets underway next week.
“Going into the tournaments, I’d like them to play doubles because they’re going to be going up some seasoned players,” Kruse said. “Their chance kind of lies in doubles.”
Leading by example
While they haven’t played much tennis, Nachtigal and Koseor — as well as teammates like Gabe McReynolds, a junior football and basketball player who joined tennis this year — have played a lot of games in their life.
“We talk about hustling like these guys hustle,” Kruse said. “Some guys that are more natural tennis players aren’t moving their feet like these guys are moving their feet.”
They’ve also developed some natural leadership skills, helping lead a group of T-Birds that is also relying on a number of young freshmen, including Will Davies and George Stelling, who have a lot more tennis experience under their belts and have frequently played No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
“The biggest part — besides them just being athletic and trying as hard as they can — is they’re easy to work with,” Kruse said. “They’re good teammates. The guys all like them. And they have senior leadership, and we didn’t have too much of that. Brice Parchem was our senior coming back, and Andrew Brooks was our junior coming back, so two guys returning to the team. We didn’t really have built-in leadership. When these guys came, it was pretty obvious they were going to be what we needed.
“They’re good guys. They don’t act like they’re the top athletes in the class. They just are, and they make our team better, which makes it more fun to coach. That’s really the key. This is my 40th year coaching, and it’s good to have people you enjoy hanging with and practicing with.”
The T-Birds will look to make the most of their final practices. They’ll wrap up the regular season with duals at Mauston on Tuesday and Waunakee on Wednesday. Then they’ll look to make a mark when they host the Badger North Conference tournament on June 4 and a WIAA Division 1 subsectional on June 7. The Division 1 individual state meet is scheduled for June 17-19 in Eau Claire.
The end of the high school season doesn’t put a bow on tennis, however. While their competitive playing career will likely last about a month, the senior T-Birds who picked up a racket for the first time this spring could still have years of tennis ahead of them.
“The experience has been great. It has been a lot of fun to learn a new game and to compete at a high level,” Koseor said. “It has also been cool to meet and connect with lots of new teammates, which I would not have been able to do if I didn’t switch to tennis. It has been a ton of fun playing and practicing this game every day.”