PREP BOYS TENNIS: Baraboo relying on athletes, first-time players at top of lineup

Kruse and the coaching staff try to get the inexperienced T-Birds up to speed as quickly as possible. They had some advantages this year, as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed all spring sports programs 15 offseason contact days due to the prolonged impacts of COVID-19. With the start of the season also pushed back due to the implementation of the alternate fall season, Baraboo’s raw talents were able to get extra work in prior to a season-opening May 8 quadrangular at West Salem High School.

“Luckily, we had the 15 contact days in April instead of just a week’s worth of practice before hitting the courts,” Kruse said. “Within a few days, they were hitting tennis balls the way you’re supposed to hit them, and serving the way you’re supposed to serve. You take an athlete and they can become a tennis player pretty quick if they work at it. But there’s no guarantees a tennis player is going to be an athlete.”

So how does an athlete turn into a viable tennis player in such a short time frame? Kruse likes to start with the basics and let their athleticism do the rest.