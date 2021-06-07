PREP BOYS TENNIS: Reedsburg, Baraboo send trios through subsectionals

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys tennis field was trimmed Monday.
Six area individuals got through the Division 1 subsectional meet in Baraboo, as Reedsburg's Anthony Buss and Baraboo's Will Davies advanced at No. 1 singles, while a pair of No. 1 doubles duos — Baraboo's Campbell Koseor and Owen Nachtigal, and Reedsburg's Alex Woodruff and Corbin Ellefson — qualified for Wednesday's sectional in Oconomowoc.
The qualifiers each won one match on Monday, as individuals in the top flights advance to sectionals by reaching the subsectional. Buss got the best of Portage's Emmett Benck in the quarterfinals, advancing to face Middleton's Koji Heineman on Wednesday.
Davies, a freshman, set up a sectional matchup against Hamilton's Calvin Moore.
Nachtigal and Koseor got by a familiar opponent in the first round, beating Sauk Prairie's Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao to punch their sectional ticket and set up a matchup with Middleton's Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal.
Woodruff and Ellefson are scheduled to face Waunakee's Matthew Pulvermacher and Reed Christian after topping Madison East's Mantas Kudzin and Orson Brelsford in the subsectional quarterfinals.
The rest of the Sauk County athletes saw their seasons end at subsectionals, as entrants in every flight outside of No. 1 singles and doubles need to reach the finals to advance to sectionals.
Baraboo's Gabe McReynolds and Monte Hartman earned a win at No. 2 doubles, as did Reedsburg's Simon Wenninger and Jorgan Matyas. However, they fell in the semifinals as Middleton and Waunakee reached the finals.
The same teams reached the finals at No. 3 doubles, with Middleton's Franklin Hu and Saketh Peddireddy beating Reedsburg's Dayne Meinhardt and Tyler Singletary in the semifinals, and Waunakee's George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth topping Sauk Prairie's Dennis Brickl and Clayton Dahlby in the semifinals.
Portage's Owen Benck beat Reedsburg's Joshua Thomas in the No. 2 singles quarterfinals before falling to Waunakee's Caden Collins in the semifinals.
Portage's Alex Rietmann topped Sauk Prairie's Daniel Johnson in the quarterfinals, but had his season ended by Middleton's Jonathan Kim.
Reedsburg's Brogan Helmeid and Portage's Kyle Kinzler each made the semifinals at No. 4 singles. However, Helmeid lost to Middleton's Aarush Gupta and Kinzler fell to Waunakee's Hayden Liu.
Middleton and Waunakee each scored 24 points in the subsectional. Reedsburg used 10 points to take third, followed by Baraboo (6), Portage (6), DeForest (4), Sauk Prairie (2) and Madison East (0).
In order to reach the Division 1 individual state meet from June 17-19 in Eau Claire, the Reedsburg and Baraboo athletes headed to sectionals will need to finish in the top four of their flights on Wednesday.