PREP BOYS TENNIS: Reedsburg, Baraboo send trios through subsectionals

Baraboo's Gabe McReynolds and Monte Hartman earned a win at No. 2 doubles, as did Reedsburg's Simon Wenninger and Jorgan Matyas. However, they fell in the semifinals as Middleton and Waunakee reached the finals.

The same teams reached the finals at No. 3 doubles, with Middleton's Franklin Hu and Saketh Peddireddy beating Reedsburg's Dayne Meinhardt and Tyler Singletary in the semifinals, and Waunakee's George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth topping Sauk Prairie's Dennis Brickl and Clayton Dahlby in the semifinals.

Portage's Owen Benck beat Reedsburg's Joshua Thomas in the No. 2 singles quarterfinals before falling to Waunakee's Caden Collins in the semifinals.

Portage's Alex Rietmann topped Sauk Prairie's Daniel Johnson in the quarterfinals, but had his season ended by Middleton's Jonathan Kim.

Reedsburg's Brogan Helmeid and Portage's Kyle Kinzler each made the semifinals at No. 4 singles. However, Helmeid lost to Middleton's Aarush Gupta and Kinzler fell to Waunakee's Hayden Liu.

Middleton and Waunakee each scored 24 points in the subsectional. Reedsburg used 10 points to take third, followed by Baraboo (6), Portage (6), DeForest (4), Sauk Prairie (2) and Madison East (0).

In order to reach the Division 1 individual state meet from June 17-19 in Eau Claire, the Reedsburg and Baraboo athletes headed to sectionals will need to finish in the top four of their flights on Wednesday.