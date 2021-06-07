PREP BOYS TENNIS: Reedsburg trio, Baraboo duo advance through subsectionals

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys tennis field was trimmed Monday.

Five area individuals got through the Division 1 subsectional meet in Baraboo, as Reedsburg's Anthony Buss advanced at No. 1 singles, while a pair of No. 1 doubles duos — Baraboo's Campbell Koseor and Owen Nachtigal, and Reedsburg's Alex Woodruff and Corbin Ellefson — qualified for Wednesday's sectional in Oconomowoc.

The qualifiers each won one match on Monday, as individuals in the top flights advance to sectionals by reaching the subsectional. Buss got the best of Portage's Emmett Benck in the quarterfinals, advancing to face Middleton's Koji Heineman on Wednesday.

Nachtigal and Koseor got by a familiar opponent in the first round, beating Sauk Prairie's Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao to punch their sectional ticket and set up a matchup with Middleton's Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal.

Woodruff and Ellefson are scheduled to face Waunakee's Matthew Pulvermacher and Reed Christian after topping Madison East's Mantas Kudzin and Orson Brelsford in the subsectional quarterfinals.

The rest of the Sauk County athletes saw their seasons end at subsectionals, as entrants in every flight outside of No. 1 singles and doubles need to reach the finals to advance to sectionals.