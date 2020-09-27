PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo boys, Reedsburg girls teams golden at Reedsburg Hartje Invitational

REEDSBURG — After competing in a number of dual meets this season, the Baraboo and Reedsburg cross country teams finally got their first taste of real competition on Saturday.
The Thunderbirds boys and Beavers girls thrived against the improved competition, as they each captured team titles at the Reedsburg Hartje Invitational at the Hartje Outdoor Learning Center.
Baraboo sophomore Daniel Yesipovich won the boys race to help the Thunderbirds boys win the team title with 49 points, finishing ahead of Tomah (57) and Portage (62). On the girls side, Reedsburg used a pair of top-five finishes to score a meet-best 41 points, narrowly topping the Thunderbirds (49).
Unlike traditional years, Saturday’s event included just five teams as Tomah and River Valley joined the Warriors, T-Birds and Beavers. To help accommodate for social distancing, race organizers had the team’s top two runners leave in the opening wave, with the next two leaving a minute later, and so on and so forth.
Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll was among those who appreciated the extra effort that went into giving all the runners an extra edge.
“It’s been pretty much all duals until now and this is just fun; to feel a little bit more normalcy and more competition,” he said. “We’re looking at the paper and the scouting report; several different teams, which adds to the dynamics of things and makes it more enjoyable. Just starting this race was a win today.”
The Barabo boys thrived in the adaptive format as Yesipovich and senior Courtney Dunnett finished first and third overall to pace the T-Birds. Yesipovich outraced Reedsburg junior Caden Schneider to the finish line, winning with a time of 18 minutes, 17.2 seconds, just a half-second ahead of Schneider.
Right behind the duo was Dunnett, who took third with a time of 18:33.
“He really had to hammer it home the last 200 meters, so that took guts and for him as a sophomore, he’s having a really terrific season,” Boll said of Yesipovich. “Courtney is our senior and captain on the team, so the two of them running side-by-side most of the race, it was a really strong finish for them.”
Baraboo sophomore Connor Kleist (19:49) and junior Evan Exo (19:52) finished 10th and 11th for the T-Birds, while Reedsburg freshmen Ethan Schneider (20:23) and Ben Bruer (20:26) were 15th and 16th, respectively. While it finished fourth as a team with 77 points, Reedsburg coach Calvin Snitker was pleased with the team’s overall performance, with most of the Beavers dropping time.
“It’s obviously nice to have Caden at the top, but I think the most important thing to take from this is that every boy basically dropped a minute off their time from the first race,” he said.
The Beavers girls also showed plenty of improvement en route to winning the team title, led by the duo of junior Jackie Lacen and senior Jenna McBride. Lacen finished second overall behind Tomah’s Hannah Wilcox-Borg with a time of 21:48, while McBride was a close fourth in 22:08.
Reedsburg coach Brandi Durst said most of the team’s times were faster, including a two-minute drop by Lacen from the team’s only other dual meet against DeForest, thanks in part to a number of meets getting canceled.
“This was an important one for the girls to see what they’re capable of in this type of meet structure, which is more typical for the, so when we go back to a dual on Tuesday, they’re going to know, ‘I can get this time, no matter what,’” she said.
Coupled with the top duo, junior Payton Cunningham (24:56) and freshman Isabella Nobbe (25:10) were 13th and 15th for the Beavers. Leading the way for the T-Birds girls was Haylie Weyh, who finished in fifth behind McBride.
The sophomore, who has been battling back from injuries, post a 22:08, while she was joined in the top-10 by senior Venna Krayer, who took 10th with a time of 23:45.
“Haylie, this is actually a slower time for her, but she’s been battling some knee injuries and things like that. But this is a great time for Venna; she’s really started to pick up the last few meets,” Baraboo coach Julie Faylona said.
Baraboo junior Ana Exterovich took 12th for Baraboo with a new personal record time of 24:42, while junior Shaylee Dougherty (25:00) finished 14th. Faylona, along with the rest of the coaches, knows how imperative it was for the runners to get some improved competition. That will come in handy as the season hits its second half, starting on Tuesday when the two teams will meet again in a dual meet.
“It’s really good to get that sense of competition, get ready and prepare,” Boll said. “Every meet we have, we’re just really fortunate we’re able to pull off.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!