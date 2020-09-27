PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo boys, Reedsburg girls teams golden at Reedsburg Hartje Invitational

Reedsburg coach Brandi Durst said most of the team’s times were faster, including a two-minute drop by Lacen from the team’s only other dual meet against DeForest, thanks in part to a number of meets getting canceled.

“This was an important one for the girls to see what they’re capable of in this type of meet structure, which is more typical for the, so when we go back to a dual on Tuesday, they’re going to know, ‘I can get this time, no matter what,’” she said.

Coupled with the top duo, junior Payton Cunningham (24:56) and freshman Isabella Nobbe (25:10) were 13th and 15th for the Beavers. Leading the way for the T-Birds girls was Haylie Weyh, who finished in fifth behind McBride.

The sophomore, who has been battling back from injuries, post a 22:08, while she was joined in the top-10 by senior Venna Krayer, who took 10th with a time of 23:45.

“Haylie, this is actually a slower time for her, but she’s been battling some knee injuries and things like that. But this is a great time for Venna; she’s really started to pick up the last few meets,” Baraboo coach Julie Faylona said.