PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo boys take 2nd, girls 3rd at home meet

The Baraboo High School cross country team had some company on the course Thursday.
After two-plus weeks of practice, the Thunderbirds opened the 2020 season with a three-team meet at Baraboo High School.
Beaver Dam ran away with the girls’ meet, scoring 15 points while Boscobel had 56 and Baraboo had 72. The Baraboo boys scored 43 points, trailing Boscobel (34) and beating out Beaver Dam (43) thanks to a tiebreaker that saw Baraboo’s sixth runner finish three spots ahead of Beaver Dam’s.
“Boys ran well overall,” Baraboo boys head coach Jake Boll said. “We knew that our team took a hit when we lost not only last year’s seniors, but also Max and Luke Statz and Derek Gehin, but I was pleased with our results tonight. Boscobel, though a small school, won their conference last year and earned eighth at the state meet in Division 3, so they are a formidable team.”
A pair of Thunderbirds put together top-five individual finishes. Sophomore Daniel Yesipovich took third in 18:51, while senior Cortney Dunnett took fourth in 18:53.
“Not as good as I was expecting, but I also realize it was only the first race of the season,” Dunnett said after the meet. “I’m not too worked about my times right now.”
While he wasn’t quite satisfied, Dunnett said it felt like a fast meet. He attributed some of that to the fact that Baraboo altered its traditional course, while some of it was trying to run with Yesipovich.
“It felt a little faster. It field good,” Dunnett said. “I ran with Daniel, so that helped. And the course was a little different, so there weren’t as many hills.”
The Baraboo duo trailed only Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki (17:14) and Boscobel’s Levi Glasbrenner (18:41).
The T-Birds had solid depth. Ethan Sefkar took ninth overall in 19:59, followed by Connor Kleist (13th, 20:15) and Ethan Grunewald (14th, 20:15). Evan Exo’s effort — taking 17th in 20:28 — bumped the T-Birds over Beaver Dam.
Boll and Dunnett were both encouraged by what the young T-Birds showed in their first event coming off a spring and summer thrown off by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a big improvement for the team,” Dunnett said. “We dropped a lot of times in the offseason — even in time trials and stuff like that.”
The Baraboo girls were paced by Haylie Weyh. The sophomore crossed the finish line in 22:51 to take fifth overall, trailing a quartet of Beaver Dam runners — Kylie Hackbarth (21:37), Hannah Hallman (22:04), Angelique Vega (22:41) and Riley Czarnecki (22:48).
Ana Exterovich was the second T-Bird girl across the finish line, taking 12th in 24:41. Venna Krayer (25:45) added a 15th-place finish, while Natasha Hess (24:48) took 20th and Shaylee Dougherty (26:03) took 22nd.
While the T-Birds got a lot of miles in during the offseason, Thursday gave some of the inexperienced runners an opportunity to get the full race experience.
“Cross country is just as much of a mental and emotional sport as it is a physical sport,” Boll said last week. “We spend a lot of time talking not only race strategy, but mental toughness to be the best racer even if you’re not necessarily the best runner. When you’re running a race, you can get in your own head and be your biggest competition. It requires discipline and maturity to speed up when your brain says slow down and push past the burning sensation in your legs and lungs to meet your goals.”
Racing brings a unique challenge this fall, as the COVID-19 protocols have altered the way meets are run. Thursday’s runners went out in waves, with several athletes from each team starting at a time. Two minutes later, the next group would go.
While it’s a little bit of adjustment, Dunnett is just happy to be back on the course.
“I’m pretty excited just knowing we have a season,” he said. “With COVID hitting, anything could have happened. So to just get one more year… my senior year… I’m excited.
“Just being with the team. I love running in general, but just being with the team makes it better. ... It makes it extra special.”
Baraboo has four dual meets remaining on its schedule, starting with a Sept. 10 dual at Waunakee.
