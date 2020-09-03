PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo boys take 2nd, girls 3rd at home meet

While the T-Birds got a lot of miles in during the offseason, Thursday gave some of the inexperienced runners an opportunity to get the full race experience.

“Cross country is just as much of a mental and emotional sport as it is a physical sport,” Boll said last week. “We spend a lot of time talking not only race strategy, but mental toughness to be the best racer even if you’re not necessarily the best runner. When you’re running a race, you can get in your own head and be your biggest competition. It requires discipline and maturity to speed up when your brain says slow down and push past the burning sensation in your legs and lungs to meet your goals.”

Racing brings a unique challenge this fall, as the COVID-19 protocols have altered the way meets are run. Thursday’s runners went out in waves, with several athletes from each team starting at a time. Two minutes later, the next group would go.

While it’s a little bit of adjustment, Dunnett is just happy to be back on the course.

“I’m pretty excited just knowing we have a season,” he said. “With COVID hitting, anything could have happened. So to just get one more year… my senior year… I’m excited.