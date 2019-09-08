The Baraboo High School boys cross country team took 11th out of 23 teams at Saturday's invitational in Verona.
The Thunderbirds scored 304 points to place fourth out of nine teams in the Division 2 race, while Madison La Follette won the overall boys title with 61 points.
“We had a lot of fast times today, with the majority of the team running the fastest 5K of their careers in just the third meet of the season," Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said. "That bodes well for us in the weeks to come.”
Garrett Exo led the Baraboo boys, crossing the finish line in 17 minutes, 18.7 seconds to take 25th overall, including sixth in Division 2. Max Statz (17:59.1) followed in 55th overall, while Alec Schmelzer (18:05.2) took 58th, Cortney Dunnett (18:24.0) took 72nd and Derek Gehin (18:51.3) took 94th to round out Baraboo's top five.
“Exo cracked into the top 25 to earn a varsity medal, and Max Statz, Alec Schmelzer, Cortnery Dunnett, Derek Gehin and Luke Statz all ran their fastest times to move us up from an eighth-place (Division 2) finish at the same meet last year to fourth this year," Boll said. “Statz broke into the 17s and Gehin into the 18s for the first time to help us progress in our goal of closing the gap between our number one runner and the rest of the team. We had five varsity guys all under 19 minutes, which is a great place to be in for the first week of September.
“I’m very happy how our team performed today. The boys are motivated to see some more Badger North (Conference) competition next Saturday at River Valley when we’ll be at full strength. ... We were missing Ben Beal Saturday as he prepared to run the Madison Ironman on Sunday — a feat for anyone and very impressive for a high school senior. We look forward to having him back once he recovers.”
The Baraboo girls scored 384 points to place 15th out of 21 teams, including seventh in Division 2. Madison West (64) edged out Onalaska (65) for the title.
"I thought the varsity really made a mark," Baraboo girls coach Julia Faylona said. "Of the seven girls that raced varsity, only three of them were varsity at Verona last year. ... So it was really impressive that we were able to do as well as we did last year."
Freshman Haylie Weyh (20:55.0) and senior Molly Stewart (20:55.4) placed 35th and 36th, respectively.
"A huge highlight was having both Molly and Haylie break the 21-minute barrier," Faylona said. "This course is not a fast course... it has some pretty steep hills and a lot of turns, so it's hard to get a good time here. Molly broke 21 here last year, so I was really hoping she'd be able to do it again this year. Molly is such a consistent runner, so even though she didn't get out super fast for her first mile, I knew she'd be able to maintain and pick it up the second half of her race. That's Molly's strength, she always picks off runners in the second half. It's really exciting to watch. Haylie got out hard and looked strong. She was able to hold on, and it was a pleasant surprise to have Haylie break 21 as well. Both received medals at this highly competitive meet."
Cece Oettinger took 100th in 23:21.0, while Marie Fadeyeva took 106th in a personal-best time of 23:37.9 and Venna Krayer (23:42.2) took 107th in 23:42.2.
Cece, Marie, and Venna have been doing a nice job of packing it up closer together," Faylona said. "Cece was our third runner in, and I am just so happy that she is starting off the season so strong. Every year she has been a varsity runner, but this season she is really starting off in better physical shape. She’s got a nice base to build on now. Number four was Marie Fadeveya. And wow! She is really turning it on for her senior year. ... She has really been working hard in practice, and it shows. Marie's efforts definitely are helping out our team score. Venna was next. She ran a competitive race and went out hard. Venna is a seasoned racer, so she knows what to do to get where she wants by the end of the season."
