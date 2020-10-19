PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg get individuals through subsectionals

"Haylie Weyh had one of her strongest races in her career," Faylona said. "Haylie not only got a season record, an all-time personal record, but also broke her standing school record."

Two more Sauk Prairie girls came up just shy of qualifying. Sparta's Mikayla Carkuff (14th, 21:16.49) took the fifth and final qualifying spot, while Sauk Prairie's Lexi Been (16th, 21:18.20) and Kassia Marquardt (21:23.67) were the sixth- and seventh-fastest individuals.

Meadow Liedtke (24th, 21:46.29) Natalie Curtis (26th, 22:15.39), Marissa Howard (38th, 23:15.37) and Cassie Radl (40th, 23:22.57) also competed for a Sauk Prairie team that nearly broke through.

"On the girls side, we had five runners hit PRs and one other had a season best to put us in position to be close," Sherman said. "It was all we could ask from every runner today. It really hurts right now."

The Baraboo girls' lone senior was the second T-Bird across the finish line, as Venna Krayer took 20th in 21:34.57.