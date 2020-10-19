PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg get individuals through subsectionals

A pair of school records fell and a parade of Sauk County individuals made it through Monday's WIAA Division 1 subsectional cross country meet in West Salem.
They'll be running on their own Saturday in Portage, however, as Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg came up short of advancing to sectionals as a team. All four team spots up for grabs went to Onalaska and Holmen, who both got their boys and girls teams through subsectionals.
The Onalaska boys scored 50 points to beat out Holmen (62) in the eight-team meet. Sauk Prairie (72) took third, followed by Tomah (133), Baraboo (135), Portage (138), Reedsburg (171) and Sparta (189).
The Sauk Prairie girls also finished just out of the running, using 91 points to trail a dominant Onalaska (15) team as well as Holmen (84). Baraboo (132), Portage (134), Sparta (155), Tomah (172) and Reedsburg (176) rounded out the girls field.
"I just got the results and I'm heartbroken," Sauk Prairie coach Andy Sherman said after seeing the results from the second round of the split meet. "Our teams did everything they possibly could to qualify as a team, and we came up a bit short.
"I am so proud of how they performed and put everything into their races today."
The final stretch of the season has given teams a chance to test themselves after a difficult season that was heavily impacted by COVID-19.
"In the words of Olivia Hollenback, 'We went out with a bang,'" Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. "This was our absolute best meet of the season. Five out of the seven girls got career personal records. Not just season records, but all-time personal records. And, six out of the seven got season fastest."
Monday's meet was the first of a new, coronavirus-friendly format that included the creation of subsectionals. The format was further spread out by having Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie run early in the day, then leave to clear the course for Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta and Tomah. Therefore, the area teams were hours removed from their race before finding out how they fared.
Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger didn't have much to worry about individually. The sophomore's 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 26.51 seconds was enough to win the boys race and earn him a spot in sectionals.
"He ran a great race from start to finish," Sherman said of Boerger, who will head to Portage looking to reach the Oct. 31 state meet.
Boerger's closest competition came in the second race, as Onalaska's Tyler Lee (16:28.87) and Holmen's Cameron Lamere (16:39.97) took second and third, respectively.
The top five was rounded out by a pair of area athletes who are used to going toe-to-toe with each other this season. Reedsburg junior Caden Schneider (17:06.74) took fourth overall, while Baraboo sophomore Daniel Yesipovich (17:10.50) finished fifth.
"Daniel Yesipovich didn't quite beat his rival, Caden Schnieder, but they pushed each other to both finish in the top five," Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said, noting both Yesipovich and Schneider advanced to sectionals by being among the top-five individuals from non-qualifying teams. "Now they'll have another rematch on Saturday."
Sauk Prairie junior Ritchie Wolff took sixth in 17:16.73 and will join Boerger at sectionals. Dalton Zirbel (14th, 17:38.95), Sam Beattie (25th, 18:20.04) and John Francis (26th, 18:21.14) also scored points for the Eagles, while Jonah Richard (28th, 18:24.57) and Jay Dregney (29th, 18:25.65) completed the Sauk Prairie contingent.
Baraboo senior Cortney Dunnett (17:51.77) went out with a 16th-place finish, helping the T-Birds edge out Portage.
"Cortney Dunnet had a stellar race," Boll said, noting how the unique meet impacted the scoring. "Portage had us beat if you just look at the first race, but once you factor in the second race, you add a lot of runners shortly after Cortney and Daniel. This added to Portage's score and allowed us to meet our goal to beat them today."
Baraboo senior Jesus Torres (19:15.71) added a 36th-place finish. The T-Birds also counted juniors Evan Exo (37th, 19:23.69), Ethan Grunewald (41st, 19:39.92) and Eric Gumz (42nd, 19:41.14) and sophomore Chris Gartner (53rd, 22:41.49) among their seven.
Support Local Journalism
"The course was in great shape and the cool weather was ideal for distance runners so we had a lot of fast times," Boll said. "An ideal way to end the season for most of these guys."
While the season ended Monday for a majority of the T-Birds, they'll all be back at practice this week to help Yesipovich prepare for his second sectional appearance — and first as an individual.
"The will train with Daniel so he's at his best on Saturday," Boll said. "We're all really proud of him."
Reedsburg's Schneider was followed by teammates Logan Churchill (38th, 19:24.35), Ben Bruer (39th, 19:25.97), Arik Bauer (44th, 19:48.36), Treton Curtin (46th, 19:52.55), Max Stingley (47th, 19:54.06) and Ethan Schneider (49th, 20:15.05).
Onalaska left no doubt in the girls meet, taking each of the top five spots. Kora Malecek (17:55.38) won the race by nearly a minute, and was followed by teammates Lydia Malecek (18:53.03), Amalia Malecek (19:41.93), Ellie Smith (19:42.99) and Carolyn Kearns (19:46.36). Onalaska's Jillian Lonning (20:06.31) and Rachel Hosch (20:43.75) took seventh and 11th, respectively, as all seven Hilltoppers finished in the top 11.
While Onalaska dominated the field, three of the qualifying spots went to area individuals. Each school claimed one. Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg, who won the first girls race of the day, took eighth overall in a school-record time of 20:21.44. Baraboo sophomore Haylie Weyh (20:27.83) placed ninth and Reedsburg senior Jenna McBride (20:35.10) finished 10th.
"Haylie Weyh had one of her strongest races in her career," Faylona said. "Haylie not only got a season record, an all-time personal record, but also broke her standing school record."
Two more Sauk Prairie girls came up just shy of qualifying. Sparta's Mikayla Carkuff (14th, 21:16.49) took the fifth and final qualifying spot, while Sauk Prairie's Lexi Been (16th, 21:18.20) and Kassia Marquardt (21:23.67) were the sixth- and seventh-fastest individuals.
Meadow Liedtke (24th, 21:46.29) Natalie Curtis (26th, 22:15.39), Marissa Howard (38th, 23:15.37) and Cassie Radl (40th, 23:22.57) also competed for a Sauk Prairie team that nearly broke through.
"On the girls side, we had five runners hit PRs and one other had a season best to put us in position to be close," Sherman said. "It was all we could ask from every runner today. It really hurts right now."
The Baraboo girls' lone senior was the second T-Bird across the finish line, as Venna Krayer took 20th in 21:34.57.
"Venna had a great race," Faylona said. "She was only three seconds off her season best. Venna got stuck running in 'no man's land' for the majority of the race, with no one racing around her to push her. There was about a 10-second gap in front of her and behind her. The way she raced was purely out of personal competitiveness. She was amazingly fast considering she was basically on her own the entire 5k. Venna was sitting in fourth for all of the race, and then a pack of three girls from Sauk and Portage snuck up on the last 200 meters. It was a race to the finish."
Baraboo sophomore Julia School (29th, 22:25.31) and senior Natasha Hess (32nd, 22:38.07) each decreased their all-time best by about 20 seconds.
"Natasha Hess went all out this race," Faylona said. "She hasn’t raced under 24 minutes all season long, so my goal for her was to break 24. She not only broke 24, but broke 23 by a lot. It's got to be pretty satisfying to race that impressively and competitively for her last high school cross country race."
Junior Shaylee Dougherty (42nd, 23:31.64), freshman Olivia Hollenback (45th, 23:35.32) and junior Ana Exterovich (46th, 23:35.94) also ran for a young Baraboo team that should come back nearly intact next year.
"Shaylee had such a positive attitude coming into the race, I knew she would do well," Faylona said. "Ana Exterovich had an absolutely remarkable race. I know it helped with having Olivia right at her side. Since this meet allowed everyone to start together at the same time, Olivia and Ana started together; they truly raced each other the entire time. Both got Career PRs. Olivia by about a minute and half, and Ana by 10 seconds.
"These times don’t surprise me. Every one of these girls works hard at practice and has the potential to be great. They take things seriously and peaked at the right time. It gives me a lot of confidence for next year."
For Reedsburg, McBride's 10th-place finish was backed up by Isabella Nobbe (23:03.14) and Payton Cunningham (23:06.76) taking 34th and 35th, respectively. Abby Voigt (47th, 23:38.25), Jenna Roers (50th, 23:49.76), Ashley Campbell (54th, 25:11.91) rounded out the field for the Beavers.
"Almost every girl PR'd at this race and I couldn’t be more proud of them," Reedsburg girls coach Brandi Durst said. "The competition was tough, but these girls left it all on the course today. While our season may not have gone exactly the way we expected with COVID, that didn’t stop these ladies from having an amazing season."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!