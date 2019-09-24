Part of being a Baraboo High School cross country runner is learning to love the area's hills.
Or at least live with them.
The Thunderbirds invited five other teams to run the hills with them Tuesday, with both the Baraboo girls and boys teams placing in the top three of the six-team Thunderbird Challenge.
"This was a nice home invite," Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said. "It's a tough course. Some of this is up on the Ice Age Trail. We hit a lot of hills, so it's not a meet where a lot of people get their best time. That's not what we're looking for; we're just looking to compete.
"We kind of have a lot of pride with our hills ... in the Driftless Area. Some of these other teams don't have a hill for miles around their high school. You can't go a half-mile from Baraboo High School and not hit a hill. We've got pride in the hills that we run on and it's going to pay dividends for us in the future."
As veterans of the Baraboo program, senior captains Garrett Exo and Alec Schmelzer know what to expect from their home course.
"We just try to embrace the hills," Exo said. "Baraboo is kind of known for the hills. We do a lot of hill training, so during the race we just focus on the uphills and the downhills. It's home course. Home course is a lot of fun with the fans, friends and family. It's a lot of fun to be here and have a lot of people support."
"It's not just a cross country course you can go out and run. ... You have to race," Schmelzer said. "That's what I've always liked about it, but for the same reason I dislike it because it's hard. ... The hills aren't as bad as they used to be, but there's still a decent amount. Just being from Baraboo and practicing with the hills gives us an advantage."
By the time the Baraboo girls team's top five runners crossed the finish line of their 5,000-meter race, the T-Birds had scored 86 points to finish second. Baraboo edged out Sauk Prairie (93), Mauston (97) and Lodi (99), while Wisconsin Rapids (30) had the top three runners to run away with the title.
Molly Stewart, who has been the T-Birds' No. 1 runner thus far, did not run do to illness.
"Last night, I found out our top runner wasn't racing," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. "That was a big hit to our team, but it was nice that everybody stepped up."
Haylie Weyh was the first T-Bird across the finish line. The freshman used a time of 22 minutes, 15 seconds to place fourth out of 79 runners, trailing only Wisconsin Rapids' Willow Sering (21:07) Faith Dix (21:50) and Sarah Price (22:03).
"Haylie did amazing," Faylona said. "She took control and was just great. ... I knew she'd be varsity (this year), but she's exceeded my expectations."
Venna Krayer and Cece Oettinger took 15th and 17th for the T-Birds, while Marie Fadeyeva took 25th, Shaylee Daughtery took 27th, Ana Exterovich took 29th and Aria Schindler took 30th.
"Ana Exterovich ... last year she was JV at this meet, but she was two minutes faster (today) than she was last year, which is just amazing," Faylona said. "And Marie Fadeyeva ... senior captain ... her fastest Thunderbird Challenge time out of all of her years. She was 40 seconds faster than last year."
The Baraboo boys were led by Exo (fifth, 18:00) and Schmelzer (11th, 18:32), running in their final Thunderbird Challenge. The duo helped Baraboo score 66 points to take third as a team, trailing Sauk Prairie (28) and Wisconsin Rapids (46). Sauk Prairie's Hudson Haas won the boys meet in 17:28, leading six Eagles in the top 14.
"It was a good race," Exo said. "Being on the home course ... a lot of fun with the guys. We had a pretty tough couple weeks of training. We're just starting to get into the back half of our training, still working hard and trying to add some more speed."
Schmelzer finished with a kick to place 11th out of 95 runners.
"I was back and forth with a few guys and then coming into that last 800, I just kind of felt like it was time to take off, so I just went," Schmelzer said. "It felt nice to finish the race strong."
"Schmelzer passed some guys that I asked him to in the last mile, and he looked really good," Boll said. "Alec Schmelzer's been a real workhorse for us. He's always dependable, does what's asked; we never have to worry about him having a bad race."
Max Statz (18:46) added a 15th-place finish for the T-Birds, while Derek Gehin (18:58) took 17th and Cortney Dunnett (19:03) took 18th to round out the top five.
"Our two, three, four and five, they stick together and they push each other," Boll said. "We're just going to continue our season goal of tightening that gap."
Tuesday's race was yet another "last" for Baraboo's seniors in a season full of them.
"I just want to put everything I have into it," Schmelzer said of his goal in the final month-plus of the season. "This is my fourth year in cross country in high school. It's been a lot of miles ... a lot of hours running ... so I'd like to see a good reward."
"Just spending time with the guys on the team," Exo added. "Cross country is kind of like a family. I've spent four years with them, so just trying to live it up the last year."
