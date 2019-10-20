Baraboo’s Haylie Weyh, Molly Stewart and Garrett Exo each ran to top-10 finishes at Saturday’s Badger North Conference cross country meet in DeForest.
Weyh, a freshman, took seventh in her first Badger North meet, while seniors Stewart and Exo both finished 10th in their final conference event. The individuals led the Baraboo boys and girls teams to fourth-place finishes in the eight-team conference meet at Windsor Sports Commons in DeForest.
Weyh and Stewart sparked the Baraboo girls to 97 points, finishing behind Waunakee (54), Mount Horeb (61) and Beaver Dam (61).
“Going into the meet, I thought we had an outside chance of getting into the mix for that third-place finish, but those top three teams were so far ahead of the rest of us,” Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. “Even if everyone on our team ran their personal records, we probably would have still taken fourth. I am very happy and proud of how we finished. We were fifth last year, so we moved up.”
Weyh crossed the finish line of the 5,000-meter race in 21 minutes, 5.89 seconds to take seventh out of 62 runners and earn first-team All-Badger North honors.
“We are so elated for Haylie as a freshman to attain first-team all-conference,” Faylona said. “She has such natural ability and has worked hard to use that talent and take it to the next level. She just wows us all at every meet.”
Stewart made the all-conference second team, taking 10th in 21:19.75.
“I was so proud of Molly; what a nice way to finish up your high school cross country conference career,” Faylona said. “This is her first all-conference award in cross country, so it was a big accomplishment.”
Junior Venna Krayer (21:31:86) also made the second team with a 15th-place finish.
“Venna placed in conference last year, so I know she had the goal of doing it again this year,” Faylona said. “Venna is all about the racing and always pulls through when it counts. She just put it all out there and got it done. Venna is just a competitor.
“I was extremely happy that we had three girls get all-conference.”
Senior Cece Oettinger (22:04.51) ran her second-fastest time of the year to take 26th, sophomore Shaylee Daughtery (22:49.08) set a personal record to take 39th, junior Aria Schindler (23:14.74) took 45th, senior Marie Fadeyeva (23:36.32) set a personal record to take 49th and sophomore Ana Exterovich (24:29.88) took 60th.
“Five out of our eight girls this year were new to the varsity team from last year, so they had never experienced that pressure and atmosphere,” Faylona said. “I feel like they all did an excellent job.”
Waunakee senior Emma Bertz won the girls’ individual title in 20:04.72.
On the boys’ side, Baraboo tallied 99 points to take fourth. Sauk Prairie (36) had four of the top nine individuals to win its second straight title, while Waunakee (64) and DeForest (92) finished second and third. DeForest senior John Roth bested the 63-runner boys’ field in 16:10.45, more than 9 seconds ahead of runner-up Gavin Czarnecki of Beaver Dam.
“Sauk Prairie was the favorite going into the conference championship with an impressive squad,” Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said. “After that, second through fifth place we all knew were going to be tight. Waunakee went out hard from the beginning and claimed the runner-up position, but we were right in the mix. We ran tough and beat Mount Horeb for the first time this season, which was a team goal.”
Exo, a senior, was the first Baraboo boy across the finish line, taking 10th in 17:43.34 to go a perfect four-for-four in earning all-conference honors.
The next crop of T-Birds ran in a pack, with senior Alec Schmelzer (18:05.16) taking 20th, junior Max Statz (18:10.09) taking 21st and junior Cortney Dunnett (18:12.53) taking 22nd. Freshman Derek Gehin (18:25.71) rounded out Baraboo’s top five in 26th.
“We had great leadership all season from captains Garrett Exo, Alec Schmelzer and Max Statz,” Boll said. “They did a great job preparing their team not just for conference but they built a culture of respect and dedication on the team that will continue onto the postseason, offseason and track season.”
Senior Malachi Krayer (18:48.30) and freshman Daniel Yesipovich (18:51.70) took 38th and 39th, while sophomore Evan Exo (19:02.56) took 44th.
The T-Birds will compete in an Oct. 26 WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. The state meet will be held Nov. 2 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
BOYS
Team scores — Sauk Prairie 36; Waunakee 64; DeForest 92; Baraboo 99; Mount Horeb 117; Beaver Dam 181; Reedsburg 213; Portage 236.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Roth, DF, 16:10; 2, Czarnecki, BD, 16:20; 3, Desroches, SP, 17:05; 4, Haas, SP, 17:09; 5, Voge, Wau, 17:15; 6, E. Bauer, DF, 17:24; 7, Regnier, Wau, 17:27; 8, Boerger, SP, 17:33; 9, Zirbel, SP, 17:40; 10, Exo, Bar, 17:43.
Sauk Prairie: 3, Desroches 17:05; 4, Haas 17:09; 8, Boerger 17:33; 9, Zirbel 17:40; 12, Wankerl 17:46. Baraboo: 10, Exo 17:43; 20, Schmelzer 18:05; 21, Statz 18:10; 22, Dunnett 18:13; 26, Gehin 18:26. Reedsburg: 18, Schneider 17:57; 35, Brunner 18:43; 51, Stelling 19:54; 54, Horzewski 20:08; 58, Hintz 20:57.
Team scores — Waunakee 54; Mount Horeb 61; Beaver Dam 1; Baraboo 97; DeForest 116; Reedsburg 153; Sauk Prairie 176; Portage 214.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Bertz, Wau, 20:05; 2, Peters, DF, 20:39; 3, Ollendick, MH, 20:42; 4, Redman, BD, 20:52; 5, Alvarez, BD, 20:58; 6, McBride, Reed, 21:04; 7, Weyh, Bar, 21:06; 8, King, Wau, 21:10; 9, Everson, Wau, 21:16; 10, Stewart, Bar, 21:20.
Baraboo: 7, Weyh 21:06; 10, Stewart 21:20; 15, Krayer 21:32; 26, Oettinger 22:05; 39, Daughtery 22:49. Reedsburg: 6, McBride 21:04; 19, Gasser 21:46; 37, Campbell 22:40; 41, Moon 22:55; 50, Cunningham 23:39. Sauk Prairie: 25, Jurt 22:01; 30, Marquardt 22:11; 35, Radl 22:29; 38, Howard 22:46; 48, Doerre 23:34. At Windsor Sports Commons, DeForest, 5,000 meters.
