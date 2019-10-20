Baraboo High School's Haylie Weyh, Molly Stewart and Garrett Exo each ran to top-10 finishes at Saturday's Badger North Conference meet.
Weyh took seventh in her first ever Badger North meet, while Stewart and Exo both ran to 10th in their final conference event. The individuals led the Baraboo boys and girls teams to fourth-place finishes in the eight-team conference meet at Windsor Sports Complex in Windsor.
Weyh, a freshman, and Stewart, a senior, sparked the Baraboo girls to 97 points, finishing behind Waunakee (54), Mount Horeb (61) and Beaver Dam (61).
Weyh crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 21 minutes, 5.89 seconds to take seventh out of 62 runners, while Stewart took 10th in 21:19.75.
Junior Venna Krayer (21:31:86) added a 15th-place finish, while senior Cece Oettinger (22:04.51) took 26th, sophomore Shaylee Daughtery (22:49.08) took 39th, junior Aria Schindler (23:14.74) took 45th, senior Marie Fadeyeva (23:36.32) and sophomore Ana Exterovich (24:29.88) took 60th.
You have free articles remaining.
Waunakee senior Emma Bertz won the girls' individual title in 20:04.72.
On the boys' side, Baraboo tallied 99 points to take fourth. Sauk Prairie (36) had four of the top-nine individuals to win its second straight title, while Waunakee (64) and DeForest (92) finished second and third, respectively. DeForest senior John Roth won the 63-runner boys' meet in 16:10.45.
Exo, a senior, was the first Baraboo boy across the finish line, taking 10th in 17:43.34. The next crop of T-Birds ran in a pack, with senior Alec Schmelzer (18:05.16) taking 20th, junior Max Statz (18:10.09) taking 21st and junior Cortney Dunnett (18:12.53) taking 22nd. Freshman Derek Gehin (18:25.71) rounded out Baraboo's top five in 26th.
Senior Malachi Krayer (18:48.30) and freshman Daniel Yesipovich (18:51.70) took 38th and 39th, respectively, while sophomore Evan Exo (19:02.56) took 44th.
The T-Birds will compete in an Oct. 26 WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. The state meet will be held Nov. 2 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)