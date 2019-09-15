Molly Stewart and Haylie Weyh carried the Baraboo prep girls cross country team to a seventh-place finish at Saturday's River Valley Blackhawk Invitational.
Stewart crossed the finish line in a personal-best 20 minutes, 47.6 seconds to finish fifth out of 120 runners in the Large School event at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course.
"Molly just ran an amazing race... so smart," Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said of Stewart. "She came through the mile at 6:26, which got her out right on pace. It wasn't too fast or too slow. She was able to maintain pace for her second and third mile. ... It's fun to watch because other, less experienced runners can take it out so fast, and they can't hold their pace, so they all come back to her by the end."
Weyh wasn't far behind, taking 10th in 21:05.1.
"Haylie Weyh is really proving her abilities," Faylona said of the freshman. "She is still figuring out how to race a 5K, but give her a few more races and she'll get it. ... It is really impressive to have two girls receive medals at this huge meet."
The top-10 individuals helped Baraboo score 188 points to take seventh in the 17-team meet. Wisconsin Dells led the Large Schools with 74 points, while River Valley sophomore Madison Krey won the individual title in 19:50.0.
"It was great to compete there because we got to see schools like Mount Horeb, Deforest, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee and Reedsburg," Faylona said. "Reedsburg ran with only four runners so they didn't have a complete team at this meet, but it's good to see our conference competition.
"Our girls really excelled with almost everyone making their fastest time of the season."
You have free articles remaining.
Baraboo senior Cece Oettinger added a 44th-place finish in 22:41.7. Junior Venna Krayer (23:23.8) and sophomore Shaylee Dougherty (23:50.9) took 68th and 76th, respectively.
The Baraboo boys scored 227 points to place eighth out of 20 Large School teams. Madison La Follette took first with 39 points, followed by Pleasant Valley (61) and Sauk Prairie (92).
Senior Garrett Exo led Baraboo with a time of 17:24.5 and a 19th-place finish. Senior Alec Schmelzer (18:09.6) followed in 44th, while junior Cortney Dunnett (18:24.1) took 51st, junior Max Statz (18:27.3) took 54th and freshman Derek Gehin (18:37.0) took 59th.
“We continue to improve and got our top five under 18:40 and in a good pack," Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said. "Now we will work on moving our pack up and closing the gap between them and our number one.
“Freshman Derek Gehin did a nice job keeping up with his junior teammates, Max and Cortney. That helped us meet a team goal of getting five of our guys in front of DeForest's’s fourth man and put us within reach.”
Pleasant Valley senior Max Murphy won in 15:57.4, beating the field by 14 seconds.
Baraboo will compete in the Badger Challenge Tuesday in Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)