The Sauk Prairie prep boys cross country team won its second invitational in a week by taking first Saturday in Reedsburg.
The Eagles beat out six teams to win the large school meet at the Reedsburg Invitational, days after winning a Sept. 24 invitational at Baraboo High School.
Sauk Prairie scored 36 points in Reedsburg, beating out runner-up Madison East by 13 points.
Seniors Hudson Haas and Camden Desroches ran out front for Sauk Prairie. Haas crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 7.6 seconds to place second out of 91 individuals, including second out of 48 large school runners. Desroches wasn't far behind, using a time of 17:22.7 to take fourth overall, including third in the large school meet.
Noah Wankerl (17:33.0) added an eighth-place finish in the large school meet, while Jack Boerger (17:39.6) and Dalton Zirbel (17:55.7) placed 10th and 13th, respectively.
The Sauk Prairie girls scored 95 to place fourth out of seven teams, trailing Evansville (64), Baraboo (71) and Madison East (94).
A pair of Eagles put together top-five finishes in the large school race. Kassia Marquart (21:38.2) took 10th overall, including fourth among the 48 large school runners, while Livia Jurt (21:38.8) placed 11th overall, including fifth in the large school event.
Sauk Prairie's Cassie Radl (22:52.3) placed 19th among the large school runners, while Marissa Howard (23:04.0) took 27th and Briar Lohr (24:25.8) finished 40th.
Evansville's Riley Siltman won the boys' event in 16:43.8, while North Crawford's Helen Carstens won the girls' event in 20:04.6.
The Eagles will compete in Saturday's invitational at UW-Platteville.
